Listing gains for Polycab India IPO investors, shares end 21% higher than the issue price

Polycab India shares end 21% higher over issue price on Tuesday

After a stellar IPO last week, and a strong stock exchange today, the shares of wires and cables major Polycab India ended at Rs 653, up 21% from the issue price, garnering decent listing day gains for investors and allottees. Today, Polycab shares listed at Rs 633, at a premium of 18% over issue price of Rs 538. Polycab India got a stellar response for its Rs 1,345 crore IPO on the last day of bidding process which closed on April 9 with a massive 51 times oversubscription, mainly due to heavy bidding by institutional investors and HNIs. The over-subscription was the biggest since IPO of HDFC AMC.

Polycab’s IPO opened for subscription on April 5. The firm had set a price band of Rs 533-538 for the issue. The bid lot had been kept at 27 shares and in multiples of 27 shares thereafter. Polycab’s IPO looked to raise Rs 1,346 crore, including Rs 400 crore fresh issue and offer for sale of Rs 945.91 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Investment advisors suggest investors to stay put in Polycab stock. “The investors can certainly look for listing gains. It is likely to give respectable returns above its offer price of 533-538 band. However, Investors looking for some wealth creation beyond just listing gains will achieve it if they remain invested for next 3-4 years,” Milan Vaishnav, technical analyst told Financial Express Online on Tuesday.

According to the IPO note of Motilal Oswal, Polycab India is the largest player in the wires & cables industry in India. As of FY18, it had an 18% market share of the organized and 12% of the total wire and cable industry. Crisil research expects the Indian wire and cable market to grow at 15% CAGR to over Rs 1 lakh crore by FY23, on the back of key government initiatives in housing, power and infrastructure. Polycab has a strong distribution network of 2,873 dealers and distributors who supply products to over 1 lakh retail outlets in India. The company also exports to 40 countries.