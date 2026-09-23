Liqvd Digital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC242904 and registration number is 242904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.