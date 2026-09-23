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Liqvd Digital India Share Price

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Liqvd Digital India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 51.00-54.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Liqvd Digital India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Liqvd Digital India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R K Swamy		-1.86-7.69-11.4611.63-44.1-30.59-19.68
Simca Advertising		3.794.9462.2365.4565.4518.2710.59
Vertoz		-1.6-3.93-11.074.59-53.27-35.59-6.5
Yaap Digital		-2.26-9.59-31.3-13.83-9.15-3.15-1.9
Cash Ur Drive Marketing		-2.52-0.63-45.8512.41-36.63-13.37-8.25
Digicontent		0.76-3.59-13.365.37-33.266.1515.77
Pramara Promotions		0.45-27.12-32.65-74.11-68.29-3.64-5.31
Crayons Advertising		6.52-7.89-15.52-17.92-56.13-45.3-23.66
Graphisads		-2.57-6.1-15.15-27.07-37.28-38.5-25.3
Next Mediaworks		-2.35-1.84-7.88-1.32-40.63-12.85-11.14
Aspire & Innovative Advertising		6.43-4.68-7.9915.22-43.5-39.32-25.9
Cyber Media Research & Services		-8.91-2.171.59.76-21.33-17.68-23.49
Gradiente Infotainment		-3.66-20.47-8.14-73.46-73.46-35.74-23.3
Veritaas Advertising		-9.01-23.38-38.14-41.64-66.08-54.72-37.84

Source: Dion Global

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About Liqvd Digital India

Liqvd Digital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC242904 and registration number is 242904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arnab Mitra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Monish Suresh Sanghavi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Jagdish Gangras
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Motilal Jalan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Anasuya Chaudhuri Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Inani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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