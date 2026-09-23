Liqvd Digital India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹51.00-54.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R K Swamy
|-1.86
|-7.69
|-11.46
|11.63
|-44.1
|-30.59
|-19.68
|Simca Advertising
|3.79
|4.94
|62.23
|65.45
|65.45
|18.27
|10.59
|Vertoz
|-1.6
|-3.93
|-11.07
|4.59
|-53.27
|-35.59
|-6.5
|Yaap Digital
|-2.26
|-9.59
|-31.3
|-13.83
|-9.15
|-3.15
|-1.9
|Cash Ur Drive Marketing
|-2.52
|-0.63
|-45.85
|12.41
|-36.63
|-13.37
|-8.25
|Digicontent
|0.76
|-3.59
|-13.36
|5.37
|-33.26
|6.15
|15.77
|Pramara Promotions
|0.45
|-27.12
|-32.65
|-74.11
|-68.29
|-3.64
|-5.31
|Crayons Advertising
|6.52
|-7.89
|-15.52
|-17.92
|-56.13
|-45.3
|-23.66
|Graphisads
|-2.57
|-6.1
|-15.15
|-27.07
|-37.28
|-38.5
|-25.3
|Next Mediaworks
|-2.35
|-1.84
|-7.88
|-1.32
|-40.63
|-12.85
|-11.14
|Aspire & Innovative Advertising
|6.43
|-4.68
|-7.99
|15.22
|-43.5
|-39.32
|-25.9
|Cyber Media Research & Services
|-8.91
|-2.17
|1.5
|9.76
|-21.33
|-17.68
|-23.49
|Gradiente Infotainment
|-3.66
|-20.47
|-8.14
|-73.46
|-73.46
|-35.74
|-23.3
|Veritaas Advertising
|-9.01
|-23.38
|-38.14
|-41.64
|-66.08
|-54.72
|-37.84
Source: Dion Global
Liqvd Digital India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC242904 and registration number is 242904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global