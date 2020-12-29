  • MORE MARKET STATS

Liquidity factor: Markets rally to new highs

By:
December 29, 2020 8:15 AM

Strong global cues, the promise of abundant liquidity, big buying by FPIs and encouraging corporate news continue to drive up the indices to new highs.

BSE, marketsFPIs have bought stocks worth nearly $6 billion in December so far on the back of large purchases in the last few months.

Strong global cues, the promise of abundant liquidity, big buying by FPIs and encouraging corporate news continue to drive up the indices to new highs.

FPIs have bought stocks worth nearly $6 billion in December so far on the back of large purchases in the last few months.

