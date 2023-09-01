What is the Market Cap of Lippi Systems Ltd.? The market cap of Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹9.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd. is -6.31 and PB ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd. is 0.43 as on .

What is the share price of Lippi Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹14.02 as on .