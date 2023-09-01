Follow Us

LIPPI SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.02 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lippi Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.02₹14.02
₹14.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.58₹19.20
₹14.02
Open Price
₹14.02
Prev. Close
₹14.02
Volume
180

Lippi Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.02
  • R214.02
  • R314.02
  • Pivot
    14.02
  • S114.02
  • S214.02
  • S314.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.614.23
  • 1017.1314.1
  • 2017.0714.13
  • 5017.314.41
  • 10016.0214.65
  • 20016.2314.95

Lippi Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.920.502.8610.39-20.11109.25-12.65
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Lippi Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Lippi Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lippi Systems Ltd.

Lippi Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1993PLC020382 and registration number is 020382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nandlal J Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal N Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Minesh C Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh S Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Tirthraj A Pandya
    Director
  • Mr. Govind Thakkar
    Director
  • Ms. Swetal Sapra
    Director
  • Ms. Jesalben P Shah
    Director

FAQs on Lippi Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lippi Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹9.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd. is -6.31 and PB ratio of Lippi Systems Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lippi Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹14.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lippi Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lippi Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹19.20 and 52-week low of Lippi Systems Ltd. is ₹11.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

