What is the share price of Lippi Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lippi Systems is ₹254.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Lippi Systems? The Lippi Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lippi Systems? The market cap of Lippi Systems is ₹178.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lippi Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lippi Systems are ₹254.40 and ₹254.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lippi Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lippi Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lippi Systems is ₹281.20 and 52-week low of Lippi Systems is ₹19.90 as on .

How has the Lippi Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Lippi Systems has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 32.92% for the past month, 335.69% over 3 months, 1147.06% over 1 year, 164.81% across 3 years, and 76.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lippi Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lippi Systems are 47.21 and 7.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global