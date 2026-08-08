Here's the live share price of Lippi Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lippi Systems
|-5.88
|26.6
|355.1
|824.75
|1,144.01
|164.81
|76.86
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-12.05
|-13.4
|40.1
|23.83
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|12.2
|13.57
|3.5
|26.05
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|13.29
|15.54
|32.8
|59.4
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|25.33
|54.22
|103.17
|214.45
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|4.41
|32.11
|68.32
|72.23
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|-2.99
|21.28
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|11.34
|7.15
|58.35
|64.41
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|2.36
|-6.2
|33.1
|20.6
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|1.94
|-16.92
|-15.94
|-20.2
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|-0.83
|-1.97
|-9.29
|-12.15
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|17.66
|5.19
|57.37
|59.12
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|12.63
|18.53
|41.83
|208.84
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-2.61
|11.2
|27.17
|3.19
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|6.64
|-14.79
|-3.12
|-22.58
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-6.23
|-11.32
|-2.94
|-17.55
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-11.85
|-6.03
|0.94
|-25.21
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.75
|-5.39
|3.34
|2.05
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-2.38
|-16.27
|-15.25
|-30.57
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lippi Systems has gained 1144.01% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Lippi Systems has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|265.13
|267.17
|10
|261.64
|261.97
|20
|241.51
|247.17
|50
|186.87
|200.28
|100
|118.02
|149.31
|200
|74.01
|102.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lippi Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Lippi Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for U/R 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Lippi Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Lippi Systems - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Lippi Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Lippi Systems - Pre-offer Advertisement cum Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement
Source: Dion Global
Lippi Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1993PLC020382 and registration number is 020382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lippi Systems is ₹254.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lippi Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lippi Systems is ₹178.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lippi Systems are ₹254.40 and ₹254.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lippi Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lippi Systems is ₹281.20 and 52-week low of Lippi Systems is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lippi Systems has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 32.92% for the past month, 335.69% over 3 months, 1147.06% over 1 year, 164.81% across 3 years, and 76.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lippi Systems are 47.21 and 7.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global