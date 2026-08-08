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Lippi Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIPPI SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Lippi Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹254.40 Closed
-1.98₹ -5.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lippi Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹254.40₹254.40
₹254.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.90₹281.20
₹254.40
Open Price
₹254.40
Prev. Close
₹259.55
Volume
242

Source: Dion Global

Lippi Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lippi Systems		-5.8826.6355.1824.751,144.01164.8176.86
Thermax		-6.26-12.05-13.440.123.8317.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.4912.213.573.526.0558.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3113.2915.5432.859.430.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0725.3354.22103.17214.4561.3736.54
Inox India		2.664.4132.1168.3272.2327.7615.83
Aequs		8.26-2.9921.2872.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.1311.347.1558.3564.4154.1629.66
Engineers India		8.232.36-6.233.120.617.1326.36
Ircon International		4.41.94-16.92-15.94-20.28.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.78-0.83-1.97-9.29-12.1517.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1917.665.1957.3759.125.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0712.6318.5341.83208.8456.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-2.6111.227.173.1945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.476.64-14.79-3.12-22.5838.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-6.23-11.32-2.94-17.55-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-11.85-6.030.94-25.21-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.75-5.393.342.0522.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-2.38-16.27-15.25-30.57115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lippi Systems has gained 1144.01% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Lippi Systems has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Lippi Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lippi Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5265.13267.17
10261.64261.97
20241.51247.17
50186.87200.28
100118.02149.31
20074.01102.4

Source: Dion Global

Lippi Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lippi Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lippi Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTLippi Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for U/R 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTLippi Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jul 28, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTLippi Systems - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 18, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTLippi Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jul 17, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTLippi Systems - Pre-offer Advertisement cum Corrigendum to Detailed Public Statement

Source: Dion Global

About Lippi Systems

Lippi Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1993PLC020382 and registration number is 020382. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Machining; treatment and coating of metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nandlal J Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kunal N Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tirthraj A Pandya
    Director
  • Mr. Govind Thakkar
    Director

FAQs on Lippi Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Lippi Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lippi Systems is ₹254.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lippi Systems?

The Lippi Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lippi Systems?

The market cap of Lippi Systems is ₹178.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lippi Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lippi Systems are ₹254.40 and ₹254.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lippi Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lippi Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lippi Systems is ₹281.20 and 52-week low of Lippi Systems is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lippi Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lippi Systems has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 32.92% for the past month, 335.69% over 3 months, 1147.06% over 1 year, 164.81% across 3 years, and 76.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lippi Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lippi Systems are 47.21 and 7.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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