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Link Pharma Chem Share Price

NSE
BSE

LINK PHARMA CHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Link Pharma Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.56 Closed
-1.45₹ -0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Link Pharma Chem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.56₹28.84
₹28.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹41.90
₹28.56
Open Price
₹28.84
Prev. Close
₹28.98
Volume
501

Source: Dion Global

Link Pharma Chem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Link Pharma Chem		14.2416.71-3.15-1.52-20.78-15.87-3.43
Deepak Nitrite		7.9214.59-4.237.06-0.54-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-2.64-16.83-11.52-18.21-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2533.0341.1644.3350.7352.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-0.18-2.212.7722.7319.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-3.1648.7465.1750.8632.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.215.93-5.277.8-12.57-11.78.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5725.4625.5548.2937.87-10.77.1
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-5.34-13.62-0.5-38.2859.5372.9
Alufluoride		-1.78-3.42-21.980.5210.01-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-0.51-11.0636.09-7.94-14.07-8.7
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2522.143.88.44-8.287.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-32.47-52.09-82.65-69.99-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-30.24-36.56-64.8-44.373.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9519.8363.84164.25664.4596.9950.2
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.047.1237.9414.79-4.354.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.943.95-4.97-7.4-17.67-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-4.76-31.73-42.44-49.37-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-24.46156.2129.51168.735.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Link Pharma Chem has declined 20.78% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-0.54%), Archean Chemical Industries (-18.21%), Tanfac Industries (50.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Link Pharma Chem has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Link Pharma Chem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Link Pharma Chem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.9626.7
1026.1726.42
2026.2626.47
5027.0226.9
10027.1827.64
20029.5829.44

Source: Dion Global

Link Pharma Chem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Link Pharma Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Link Pharma Chem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTLink Pharma Chem - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTLink Pharma Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026.
Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTLink Pharma Chem - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web Link Of Annual Report 2025-2026 Pursuant To Regulat
Jul 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTLink Pharma Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter -Alia, To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
Jul 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTLink Pharma Chem - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 41St Annual General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Link Pharma Chem

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007540 and registration number is 007540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Thakur
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rishikesh Thakur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit J Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rangoli S Gada
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Ghai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Link Pharma Chem Share Price

What is the share price of Link Pharma Chem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Link Pharma Chem is ₹28.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Link Pharma Chem?

The Link Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Link Pharma Chem?

The market cap of Link Pharma Chem is ₹12.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Link Pharma Chem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Link Pharma Chem are ₹28.84 and ₹27.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Link Pharma Chem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Link Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Link Pharma Chem is ₹41.90 and 52-week low of Link Pharma Chem is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Link Pharma Chem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Link Pharma Chem has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -20.95% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -3.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem are -2,040.00 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Link Pharma Chem News

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