What is the share price of Link Pharma Chem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Link Pharma Chem is ₹28.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Link Pharma Chem? The Link Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Link Pharma Chem? The market cap of Link Pharma Chem is ₹12.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Link Pharma Chem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Link Pharma Chem are ₹28.84 and ₹27.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Link Pharma Chem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Link Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Link Pharma Chem is ₹41.90 and 52-week low of Link Pharma Chem is ₹21.00 as on .

How has the Link Pharma Chem performed historically in terms of returns? The Link Pharma Chem has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -20.95% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -3.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem are -2,040.00 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global