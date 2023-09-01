Follow Us

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Share Price

LINK PHARMA CHEM LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.00 Closed
0.490.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.69₹53.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.11₹75.00
₹53.00
Open Price
₹51.69
Prev. Close
₹52.74
Volume
2,296

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.44
  • R253.87
  • R354.75
  • Pivot
    52.56
  • S152.13
  • S251.25
  • S350.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53951.93
  • 1039.2351.17
  • 2039.9550.03
  • 5040.3747.5
  • 10041.145.56
  • 20043.7644.51

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Share Holdings

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Link Pharma Chem Ltd.

Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007540 and registration number is 007540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Thakur
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rishikesh Thakur
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Dhatrak
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rachna Ghai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Link Pharma Chem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The market cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹23.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is 189.96 and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Link Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Link Pharma Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹34.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

