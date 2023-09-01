Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007540 and registration number is 007540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹23.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is 189.96 and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹53.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Link Pharma Chem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is ₹34.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.