Here's the live share price of Link Pharma Chem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Link Pharma Chem
|14.24
|16.71
|-3.15
|-1.52
|-20.78
|-15.87
|-3.43
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|14.59
|-4.23
|7.06
|-0.54
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-2.64
|-16.83
|-11.52
|-18.21
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|33.03
|41.16
|44.33
|50.73
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-0.18
|-2.2
|12.77
|22.73
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-3.16
|48.74
|65.17
|50.86
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|5.93
|-5.27
|7.8
|-12.57
|-11.7
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|25.46
|25.55
|48.29
|37.87
|-10.7
|7.1
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-5.34
|-13.62
|-0.5
|-38.28
|59.53
|72.9
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-3.42
|-21.98
|0.52
|10.01
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-0.51
|-11.06
|36.09
|-7.94
|-14.07
|-8.7
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|22.14
|3.8
|8.44
|-8.28
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-32.47
|-52.09
|-82.65
|-69.99
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-30.24
|-36.56
|-64.8
|-44.3
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|19.83
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.2
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|7.12
|37.94
|14.79
|-4.35
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|3.95
|-4.97
|-7.4
|-17.67
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-4.76
|-31.73
|-42.44
|-49.37
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-24.46
|156.2
|129.51
|168.7
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Link Pharma Chem has declined 20.78% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-0.54%), Archean Chemical Industries (-18.21%), Tanfac Industries (50.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Link Pharma Chem has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.96
|26.7
|10
|26.17
|26.42
|20
|26.26
|26.47
|50
|27.02
|26.9
|100
|27.18
|27.64
|200
|29.58
|29.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Link Pharma Chem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Link Pharma Chem - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Link Pharma Chem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 05Th August, 2026.
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Link Pharma Chem - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letter Containing Web Link Of Annual Report 2025-2026 Pursuant To Regulat
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Link Pharma Chem - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter -Alia, To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compa
|Jul 28, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Link Pharma Chem - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of 41St Annual General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Link Pharma Chem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007540 and registration number is 007540. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Link Pharma Chem is ₹28.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Link Pharma Chem is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Link Pharma Chem is ₹12.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Link Pharma Chem are ₹28.84 and ₹27.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Link Pharma Chem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Link Pharma Chem is ₹41.90 and 52-week low of Link Pharma Chem is ₹21.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Link Pharma Chem has shown returns of -1.45% over the past day, 11.09% for the past month, 1.64% over 3 months, -20.95% over 1 year, -15.87% across 3 years, and -3.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Link Pharma Chem are -2,040.00 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global