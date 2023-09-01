Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|2.61
|3.51
|-1.67
|2.61
|162.22
|71.01
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1986PLC007841 and registration number is 007841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is -11.92 and PB ratio of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2023.