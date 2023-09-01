Follow Us

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LINAKS MICRO ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.18 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.13₹1.18
₹1.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹1.30
₹1.18
Open Price
₹1.13
Prev. Close
₹1.18
Volume
0

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.2
  • R21.21
  • R31.25
  • Pivot
    1.16
  • S11.15
  • S21.11
  • S31.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.181.17
  • 101.151.16
  • 201.091.16
  • 500.941.09
  • 1000.770.96
  • 2000.610.91

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.613.51-1.672.61162.2271.01
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.

Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32101UP1986PLC007841 and registration number is 007841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil K Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Chandra Gaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Ram Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Singh
    Director

FAQs on Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹2.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is -11.92 and PB ratio of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Linaks Micro Electronics Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 07, 2023.

