Here's the live share price of Lime Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lime Chemicals
|8.48
|5.80
|2.39
|8.48
|-15.42
|-13.80
|-10.21
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lime Chemicals has declined 15.42% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Lime Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.58
|13.84
|10
|13.71
|13.84
|20
|13.97
|13.98
|50
|14.49
|14.19
|100
|14.21
|14.2
|200
|14.05
|14.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lime Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Lime Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|Lime Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Lime Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14Th August 2026 To Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Th
|Jul 17, 2026, 02:52 AM IST IST
|Lime Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Lime Chemicals - Audited Quarterly And Yearly Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lime Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1970PLC014842 and registration number is 014842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lime Chemicals is ₹14.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lime Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lime Chemicals is ₹9.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lime Chemicals are ₹14.65 and ₹13.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lime Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lime Chemicals is ₹19.73 and 52-week low of Lime Chemicals is ₹11.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lime Chemicals has shown returns of 4.21% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 2.39% over 3 months, -15.42% over 1 year, -13.8% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals are -41.10 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global