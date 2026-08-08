What is the share price of Lime Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lime Chemicals is ₹14.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Lime Chemicals? The Lime Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lime Chemicals? The market cap of Lime Chemicals is ₹9.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lime Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lime Chemicals are ₹14.65 and ₹13.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lime Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lime Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lime Chemicals is ₹19.73 and 52-week low of Lime Chemicals is ₹11.15 as on .

How has the Lime Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Lime Chemicals has shown returns of 4.21% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 2.39% over 3 months, -15.42% over 1 year, -13.8% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals are -41.10 and 5.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global