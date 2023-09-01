Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lime Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1970PLC014842 and registration number is 014842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹14.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is 6.16 and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is 6.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lime Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.