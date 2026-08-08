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Lime Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

LIME CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Lime Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.59 Closed
4.21₹ 0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lime Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.33₹14.65
₹14.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.15₹19.73
₹14.59
Open Price
₹14.65
Prev. Close
₹14.00
Volume
168

Source: Dion Global

Lime Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lime Chemicals		8.485.802.398.48-15.42-13.80-10.21
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lime Chemicals has declined 15.42% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Lime Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Lime Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lime Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.5813.84
1013.7113.84
2013.9713.98
5014.4914.19
10014.2114.2
20014.0514.68

Source: Dion Global

Lime Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lime Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 70.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lime Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTLime Chemicals - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 04, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTLime Chemicals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTLime Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14Th August 2026 To Approve Unaudited Financial Results For Th
Jul 17, 2026, 02:52 AM IST ISTLime Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTLime Chemicals - Audited Quarterly And Yearly Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lime Chemicals

Lime Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1970PLC014842 and registration number is 014842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Chemicals - Inorganic - Others
  • Address
    404/405, Neco Chambers, 4th Floor, Plot No.48, Sector-11 Mumbai Maharashtra 400614
  • Contact
    info@limechem.com
    www.limechem.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Jhaveri
    Chairman
  • Mr. A H Dawoodani
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Akbar Virani
    Director
  • Mrs. S A Dawoodani
    Director
  • Mr. Zaryab Ahmed Sayyed
    Director

FAQs on Lime Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Lime Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lime Chemicals is ₹14.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lime Chemicals?

The Lime Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lime Chemicals?

The market cap of Lime Chemicals is ₹9.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lime Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lime Chemicals are ₹14.65 and ₹13.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lime Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lime Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lime Chemicals is ₹19.73 and 52-week low of Lime Chemicals is ₹11.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lime Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lime Chemicals has shown returns of 4.21% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 2.39% over 3 months, -15.42% over 1 year, -13.8% across 3 years, and -10.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals are -41.10 and 5.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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