LIME CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹23.00 Closed
0.260.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lime Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.00₹23.20
₹23.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹37.70
₹23.00
Open Price
₹22.20
Prev. Close
₹22.94
Volume
7,843

Lime Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.47
  • R223.93
  • R324.67
  • Pivot
    22.73
  • S122.27
  • S221.53
  • S321.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3122.1
  • 1027.321.78
  • 2027.5321.67
  • 5027.6421.73
  • 10026.1921.9
  • 2002822.66

Lime Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Lime Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Lime Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lime Chemicals Ltd.

Lime Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1970PLC014842 and registration number is 014842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of various other chemical products(antiknock preparations, anti-freeze preparations, liquids for hydraulic transmission, composite diagnostic or laboratory reagents, writing or drawing ink, chemical substance used in manufacturing of pesticides and other chemical products). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Jhaveri
    Chairman
  • Mr. A H Dawoodani
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Akbar Virani
    Director
  • Mrs. S A Dawoodani
    Director
  • Mr. Husen Somji
    Director

FAQs on Lime Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹14.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is 6.16 and PB ratio of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is 6.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lime Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹23.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lime Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lime Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹37.70 and 52-week low of Lime Chemicals Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

