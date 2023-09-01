Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1998PLC029911 and registration number is 029911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,186.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is 19.15 and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹300.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹327.50 and 52-week low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹164.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.