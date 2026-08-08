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Likhitha Infrastructure Share Price

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BSE

LIKHITHA INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Likhitha Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.90 Closed
0.41₹ 0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Likhitha Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹219.80₹225.25
₹220.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.65₹279.00
₹220.90
Open Price
₹222.00
Prev. Close
₹220.00
Volume
10,007

Source: Dion Global

Likhitha Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Likhitha Infrastructure		-0.14-9.11-1.3028.02-18.35-11.081.87
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Likhitha Infrastructure has declined 18.35% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Likhitha Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Likhitha Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Likhitha Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.53222.89
10227.09225.52
20233.73230.3
50232.45229.49
100212.86220.02
200201.06219.43

Source: Dion Global

Likhitha Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Likhitha Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Likhitha Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTLikhitha Infra. - Amendments To The Explanatory Statement To The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Dated June 22, 2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTLikhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 24, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTLikhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTLikhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 16, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTLikhitha Infra. - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Likhitha Infrastructure

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1998PLC029911 and registration number is 029911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 456.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sivasankara Parameswara Kurup Pillai
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mrs. Likhitha Gaddipati
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sri Lakshmi Gaddipati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Sesha Talpa Sai Munupalle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatram Arigapudi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Voruganty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Likhitha Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Likhitha Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹220.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Likhitha Infrastructure?

The Likhitha Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Likhitha Infrastructure?

The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹871.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Likhitha Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhitha Infrastructure are ₹225.25 and ₹219.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhitha Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhitha Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹131.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Likhitha Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Likhitha Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -9.11% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -18.35% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure are 22.23 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Likhitha Infrastructure News

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