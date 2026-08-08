What is the share price of Likhitha Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹220.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Likhitha Infrastructure? The Likhitha Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Likhitha Infrastructure? The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹871.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Likhitha Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhitha Infrastructure are ₹225.25 and ₹219.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhitha Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhitha Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹131.65 as on .

How has the Likhitha Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Likhitha Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -9.11% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -18.35% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure are 22.23 and 2.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global