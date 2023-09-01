Follow Us

LIKHITHA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹300.75 Closed
-1.22-3.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹296.70₹306.05
₹300.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹164.32₹327.50
₹300.75
Open Price
₹304.30
Prev. Close
₹304.45
Volume
1,49,873

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1304.57
  • R2309.98
  • R3313.92
  • Pivot
    300.63
  • S1295.22
  • S2291.28
  • S3285.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5370.99302.25
  • 10369.54297.72
  • 20364.82293.6
  • 50342.31285.64
  • 100311.44275.04
  • 200312.33254.56

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.931.1511.9027.0477.99339.56339.56
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1998PLC029911 and registration number is 029911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 257.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sivasankara Parameshwara Kurup Pillai
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mrs. Likhitha Gaddipati
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sri Lakshmi Gaddipati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kutumba Rao Gaddipati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree Voruganty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatram Arigapudi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Talpa Sai Venkata Sesha Munupalle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,186.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is 19.15 and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹300.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹327.50 and 52-week low of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹164.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

