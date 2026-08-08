Here's the live share price of Likhitha Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Likhitha Infrastructure
|-0.14
|-9.11
|-1.30
|28.02
|-18.35
|-11.08
|1.87
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Likhitha Infrastructure has declined 18.35% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Likhitha Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.53
|222.89
|10
|227.09
|225.52
|20
|233.73
|230.3
|50
|232.45
|229.49
|100
|212.86
|220.02
|200
|201.06
|219.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Likhitha Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Likhitha Infra. - Amendments To The Explanatory Statement To The Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting Dated June 22, 2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Likhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Likhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Likhitha Infra. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Likhitha Infra. - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1998PLC029911 and registration number is 029911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 456.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹220.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Likhitha Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹871.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhitha Infrastructure are ₹225.25 and ₹219.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhitha Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹279.00 and 52-week low of Likhitha Infrastructure is ₹131.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Likhitha Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.41% over the past day, -9.11% for the past month, -1.3% over 3 months, -18.35% over 1 year, -11.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhitha Infrastructure are 22.23 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global