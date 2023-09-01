Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LIKHAMI CONSULTING LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹131.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.00₹131.00
₹131.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹123.60₹157.50
₹131.00
Open Price
₹131.00
Prev. Close
₹131.00
Volume
1

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131
  • R2131
  • R3131
  • Pivot
    131
  • S1131
  • S2131
  • S3131

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5156130.87
  • 10148.95130.71
  • 20124.9130.86
  • 5088.76124.98
  • 10068.96107.01
  • 20042.370

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.774.22-4.930.77152.17227.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Share Holdings

Likhami Consulting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Likhami Consulting Ltd.

Likhami Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1982PLC034804 and registration number is 034804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Babu Lal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjoy Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Heena Banga Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanket Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Likhami Consulting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Likhami Consulting Ltd.?

The market cap of Likhami Consulting Ltd. is ₹130.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Likhami Consulting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Likhami Consulting Ltd. is 7277.78 and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting Ltd. is 3.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Likhami Consulting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhami Consulting Ltd. is ₹131.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhami Consulting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhami Consulting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhami Consulting Ltd. is ₹157.50 and 52-week low of Likhami Consulting Ltd. is ₹123.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data