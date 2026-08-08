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Likhami Consulting Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIKHAMI CONSULTING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Likhami Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹299.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Likhami Consulting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹299.00₹299.00
₹299.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹269.85₹431.00
₹299.00
Open Price
₹299.00
Prev. Close
₹299.00
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Likhami Consulting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Likhami Consulting		0-0.93-16.94-1.980.6932.0035.77
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Likhami Consulting has gained 0.69% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Likhami Consulting has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Likhami Consulting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Likhami Consulting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5299.6301.1
10305.83309.61
20333.75325.27
50340.26340.18
100338.59358.61
200466.45367.88

Source: Dion Global

Likhami Consulting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Likhami Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Likhami Consulting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTLikhami Consulting - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTLikhami Consulting - Un-Audited Financial Result For 1St Qtr Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTLikhami Consulting - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 04.08.2026
Jul 27, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTLikhami Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting ( 04.08.2026)
Jul 25, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTLikhami Consulting - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Letter To Members (Regarding Notice Of

Source: Dion Global

About Likhami Consulting

Likhami Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1982PLC034804 and registration number is 034804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Anand Fulfagar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Ghosh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shagun Asthana
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Oshika Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Gautam Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Aashima Sehgal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Likhami Consulting Share Price

What is the share price of Likhami Consulting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhami Consulting is ₹299.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Likhami Consulting?

The Likhami Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Likhami Consulting?

The market cap of Likhami Consulting is ₹297.50 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Likhami Consulting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhami Consulting are ₹299.00 and ₹299.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhami Consulting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhami Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhami Consulting is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Likhami Consulting is ₹269.85 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Likhami Consulting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Likhami Consulting has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 0.69% over 1 year, 32.0% across 3 years, and 35.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting are 937.30 and 8.47 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Likhami Consulting News

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