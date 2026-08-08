Here's the live share price of Likhami Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Likhami Consulting
|0
|-0.93
|-16.94
|-1.98
|0.69
|32.00
|35.77
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Likhami Consulting has gained 0.69% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Likhami Consulting has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|299.6
|301.1
|10
|305.83
|309.61
|20
|333.75
|325.27
|50
|340.26
|340.18
|100
|338.59
|358.61
|200
|466.45
|367.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Likhami Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Likhami Consulting - Non - Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Likhami Consulting - Un-Audited Financial Result For 1St Qtr Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Likhami Consulting - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting 04.08.2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Likhami Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting ( 04.08.2026)
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Likhami Consulting - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Letter To Members (Regarding Notice Of
Source: Dion Global
Likhami Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/04/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209WB1982PLC034804 and registration number is 034804. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhami Consulting is ₹299.00 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Likhami Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Likhami Consulting is ₹297.50 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhami Consulting are ₹299.00 and ₹299.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhami Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhami Consulting is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Likhami Consulting is ₹269.85 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Likhami Consulting has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 0.69% over 1 year, 32.0% across 3 years, and 35.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting are 937.30 and 8.47 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global