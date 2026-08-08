What is the share price of Likhami Consulting? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Likhami Consulting is ₹299.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Likhami Consulting? The Likhami Consulting is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Likhami Consulting? The market cap of Likhami Consulting is ₹297.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Likhami Consulting? Today’s highest and lowest price of Likhami Consulting are ₹299.00 and ₹299.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Likhami Consulting? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Likhami Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Likhami Consulting is ₹431.00 and 52-week low of Likhami Consulting is ₹269.85 as on .

How has the Likhami Consulting performed historically in terms of returns? The Likhami Consulting has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.93% for the past month, -16.94% over 3 months, 0.69% over 1 year, 32.0% across 3 years, and 35.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Likhami Consulting are 937.30 and 8.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global