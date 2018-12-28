Life insurers report Rs 1.78 lakh-crore new premium collection in January-November

In the last few months, individual single-premium business have reported negative growth, while the individual non-single premium business posted single-digit growth, industry participants said.

Life insurance companies reported first-year premium collection of Rs 1.78 lakh crore between January and November in 2018, the second-highest in the last three years. Data from regulator Irdai showed that, in calendar year 2017, first-year premium collection stood at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, while in 2016, it was Rs 1.69 lakh crore.

According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), first-year premiums of life insurance companies till November in the current fiscal remained nearly flat at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, against Rs 1.22 lakh crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

For the individual single-premium segment, insurers received premiums worth Rs 17,558.71 crore between April and November, a fall of 21.01% against Rs 22,227.80 crore during the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

“Amid overall slow growth faced by the industry in this financial year, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is also facing challenges in individual and groups single premium and group single premium businesses, which is a cause of concern,” said a senior official from a top insurance company.

The Irdai data also showed that during April-November, LIC received first-year premium worth Rs 83,148.64 crore, about 7.93% less than the Rs 90,314.25 crore a year ago. The decline in premium is higher in the group insurance business for LIC.

The first-year premiums for life insurance industry for November stood at Rs 14,857.77 crore, a fall by 12.58% compared to the same month in 2017.