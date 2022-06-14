LIC, Tata Steel among 139 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 37 scrips at fresh highs

After opening on a weak note, Indian equity markets recouped lost ground on Tuesday, led by recovery in IT and metals. In late-morning trades, the BSE Sensex rose 150 points to reclaim the 53,000-mark and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 60 points to 15,830. Both the indices recovered 500 and 170 points, respectively, from their intra-day lows. The broader markets also showed signs of recovery as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were in the positive territory, rising up to 0.7%. Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Financials and Consumer Durables held the highest losses, down up to 1%. Nifty Metals and FMCG were muted. A total of 37 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 139 scrips touched 52-week lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

A-1 Acid, Atam Valves, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Chennai Ferrous Industries, Galactico Corporate Services, Gensol Engineering, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, Lords Chloro Alkali, Sarda Papers, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, S&T Corporation were among the stocks at 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Birlasoft, Chemplast Sanmar, Coforge, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Properties, GR Infraprojects, Gujarat Gas, HIL, Jubilant Pharmova, LIC, Lux Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Piramanal Enterprises, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement were among the scrips that touched 52-week low on BSE.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 104 stocks hit 52-week lows, while seven stocks were at fresh highs. Akshar Spintex, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Hindustan Motors, Kohinoor Foods, Standard Industries and Sterling Tools were among the stocks at fresh lows. Meanwhile, The Anup Engineering, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Finance, Birlasoft, Dynemic Products, eMudhra, General Insurance Corporation, Gujarat State Petronet, Gujarat Gas, HPCL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Just Dial, Kirloskar Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Nilkamal, Tasty Bite Eatables, Teamlease Services, Welspun Investments and Commercials, Wipro, Yuken India were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on NSE intraday.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

NTPC, M&M, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Powergrid, Tata Steel, Infosys, Wipro, L&T, Dr Reddy, ITC, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Nestle India, Sun Pharma were the top Sensex gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, HDFC Bank the top losers. Adani Ports, NTPC, Mahindra and Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, while Tech Mahinda, Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints were the laggards.