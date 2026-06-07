The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has been one of the biggest domestic institutional investors in the Indian equity market. Sample this: The value of its holdings in NSE-listed companies has risen from ₹9.31 lakh crore in June 2022 to ₹15.11 lakh crore as of March 2026, according to PRIME Database data.

The insurer’s investment income increased 10% year-on-year to ₹4.32 lakh crore in FY26 from ₹3.93 lakh crore in FY25. Compared with FY22, investment income has surged nearly 50% t from ₹2.94 lakh crore.

Shareholder Disconnect

Yet LIC’s own shareholders have not enjoyed similar gains. As of June 5, LIC’s stock was down 8.6% from its May 2022 listing price, adjusted for the recent bonus issue. Its performance has trailed all listed life insurance peers during the period, including SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Canara Canara HSBC Life Insurance.

Analysts attribute the disconnect between LIC’s investment performance and stock returns to intensifying competition in the life insurance sector and the company’s ongoing transition in its product mix.

According to Raghvesh Sharan, insurance and capital markets research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, the life insurance industry has delivered healthy double-digit growth over the past four to five years, but LIC has ceded market share to private insurers. He described this as a natural outcome given LIC’s already dominant position.

Sharan expects LIC to maintain growth despite weaker demand for its flagship participating products. A rising contribution from non-participating products in individual new business is helping improve profitability and pushing its Value of New Business (VNB) margin closer to those of private-sector peers, he said.

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Religare Broking, said the gap between LIC’s strong investment portfolio performance and its subdued stock returns reflects concerns over potential government stake dilution, the company’s historically lower-margin participating product mix, and periodic mark-to-market volatility in its investment book.

Shifting Product Mix

However, both analysts remain constructive on LIC’s long-term prospects.

Sharan said sustained growth in new business premiums and VNB margins could drive a re-rating of the stock. While private insurers are likely to continue gaining market share from a smaller base, he expects LIC to deliver steady growth of more than 10% in the near term, enabling it to retain its leadership position in India’s life insurance market.

Mishra highlighted a significant improvement in LIC’s operating fundamentals. He noted that the insurer is steadily transitioning towards a higher-quality, margin-focused business model, reflected in a 41.6% year-on-year increase in VNB during FY26 and a sharp expansion in VNB margins to 21.2%.

The improvement has been supported by a growing share of non-participating products, better operating efficiency and an enhanced product mix. Despite temporary fluctuations in enterprise value, Mishra said LIC continues to trade at an attractive valuation of 0.8 times FY28 estimated price-to-embedded value (P/EV), leaving room for meaningful re-rating over the medium term.