LIC, Shree Cement among 63 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 58 scrips touch fresh highs

Benchmark indices held minor cuts in Monday’s session, tracking weakness in global markets as investors feared steeper rate hikes by the US Fed. Besides, the RBI, too, is scheduled to announce its rate hike decision on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex was down over 250 points to 55,505, and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 60 points to 16,520. The broader markets were also in the red with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices down up to 0.9 per cent. IT stocks led losses on the Sensex with Wipro, Tech M, Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech dropping 1-2 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT, Media, Metals, PSBs and Realty indices suffered the maximum losses, each down over 1 per cent. A total of 58 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 63 scrips touched fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Aether Industries, DHP India, Galaxy Bearings, HBL Power Systems, Kohinoor Foods, Moongipa Securities, Parshva Enterprises, Sadhna Broadcast, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Sunedison Infrastructure, Universal Starch-Chem Allied were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aarti Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Birla Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, Ethos, Grasim Industries, IPCA Laboratories, JK Cement, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Panasonic Energy India Company, Shree Cement, Tasty Bite Eatables, Spicejet, Ultratech Cement, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 18 securities hot 52-week on NSE, while 47 stocks touched new lows intraday. Aether Industries, Elecon Engineering Company, HBL Power Systems, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – BHARAT 22 ETF, Khandwala Securities, Kohinoor Foods, Mukand Engineers, Nippon India Mutual Fund – ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity, Standard Industries were among the securities that hit 52-week high. Meawhile, Aarti Industries, Asian Hotels (West), Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Balaji Telefilms, Biocon, Debock Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Hikal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Isgec Heavy Engineering, Just Dial, Medico Remedies, Sanghi Industries, UTI Asset Management Company, Vertoz Advertising, Vindhya Telelinks were among the stocks at fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, while Bajaj Finserv, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Dr Reddy’s and HUL were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, ONGC, Cipla and Divis Lab were the top gainers, while Shree Cement, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Grasim and Coal India were the laggards.