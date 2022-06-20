LIC, Shree Cement among 399 stocks to 52-week low on BSE, 43 stocks at fresh highs

After an extremely negative week, the key benchmark indices were seen fluctuating between gains and losses in Monday’s trading session. The BSE Sensex gyrated between zones, and was up 100-odd points at 51,470, the NSE Nifty 50 reclaimed 15,300-level. Sectorally, metals, realty, oil & gas indices on the Nifty slumped 0.7-2 per cent. While, Nifty IT, financials and pharma were higher. The broader markets, meanwhile, were underperforming the benchmarks. The BSE MidCap index had slipped over a per cent, while the SmallCap index tanked over 2 per cent. A total of 43 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 399 stocks touched 52-week lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Apar Industries, Bheema Cements, KPI Green Energy, Shukra Pharmaceuticals, S&T Corporation, Voltamp Transformers, Wendt were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. 5paisa Capital, ADF Foods, Astral, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, BEML, Birla Corporation, BPCL, Emami, Force Motors, Gland Pharma, Godrej Properties, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindustan Foods, IndusInd Bank, JSW Holdings, Kirloskar Industries, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Lux Industries, Muthoot Finance, Nazara Technologies, Ramco Cements, Shree Cement, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Tasty Bite Eatables, Valiant Organics, Venky’s, V-Mart Retail are among the stocks that hit 52-week low.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

A total of 16 stocks hit 52-week high on NSE, while 342 scrips were at fresh lows intraday. Apar Industries, Cheviot Company, Dangee Dums, GSS Infotech, IDBI Mutual Fund – IDBI Gold Exchange Traded Fund, Kohinoor Foods, KPI Green Energy, Priti International, Voltamp Transformers and Wendt (India) were among the stocks at 52-week high. Aditya Birla Capital, AGS Transact Technologies, Astral, Biocon, CEAT, Cheviot Company, Delhivery, Edelweiss Financial Services, Exide Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Gland Pharma, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hindalco Industries, IDFC First Bank, India Pesticides, Jindal Steel & Power, Just Dial, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, LIC Housing Finance, Lux Industries, Mastek, N. B. I. Industrial Finance Company, Orient Cement, Power Finance Corporation, Rategain Travel Technologies were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on NSE.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Asian Paints, Ultratech Cement, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Titan, ITC were the top Sensex gainers, while Tata Steel, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Reliance, M&M, Bharti Airtel, L&T, SBI, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the losers. In the Nifty pack, HUL, Britannia, Asian Paints, HDFC, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers, while ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, UPL and NTPC were the laggards.