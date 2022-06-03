LIC, Shree Cement among 28 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 53 scrips at fresh highs

Indian benchmark indices extended gains on Friday, tracking the relief rally in the US markets overnight and firm Asian indices. The BSE Sensex rose 500 points to 56,320, while the NSE Nifty climbed 150 points to 16,780. In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also trading in gree, rising up to 0.8 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty IT soared over 2 per cent. Nifty Bank, PSBs, and Pharma were other notable gainers. Specialty company Aether Industries listed at Rs 706, a 10 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 642, on the BSE. A total of 53 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 28 scrips touched new lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, Alfavision Overseas, Automotive Axles, Aether Industries, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Elecon Engineering, Gorani Industries, Meghmani Finechem, Mirza International, Parshva Enterprises, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Raymond, Rolex Rings, Roto Pumps, Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem, Sunedison Infrastructure, TD Power Systems, Vadilal Enterprises, Wendt (India) were among the stocks that 52-week on BSE. Meanwhile, Ethos, Everest Organics, Future Retail, Hikal, IPCA Laboratories, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Shree Cement, Tierra Agrotech, SM Gold and Jeevan Scientific Technology were among the scrips at new lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 18 stocks hit 52-week high on NSE, while 19 stocks were at fresh lows. Automotive Axles, Elecon Engineering Company, Ice Make Refrigeration, Khandwala Securities, Kohinoor Foods, Meghmani Finechem, Mirza International, Rolex Rings, Roto Pumps, Shanti Overseas (India), Standard Industries, TD Power Systems were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the flip side, Aether Industries, Akshar Spintex, Debock Industries, Dynemic Products, Ethos, Hikal, IPCA Laboratories, Medico Remedies, Nippon India Mutual Fund – ETF Nifty SDL – 2026 Maturity, Shree Cement were among the stocks that hit 52-week low on NSE intraday.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, lowers

Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Powergrid, HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, while Ultratech Cement, NTPC, Maruti, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Asian Paints, ITC, Tata Steel and HUL were the laggards. In the Nifty pack, RIL, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, L&T were the top gainers, while Grasim, Shree Cement, Ultratech Cement, Apollo Hospitals and Britannia were the laggards.