LIC, Sapphire Foods among 57 stocks to hit 52-week low on BSE, 51 scrips at fresh highs

Indian equity markets came off day’s highs after turning positive as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) retained the FY23 GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent. The central bank, however, hiked the key repo rate by 50 bps to rein in inflation. This was the second raise in a row this year, which came in-line with the Street’s expectations. The BSE Sensex was up 100 points to 55,200 and the NSE Nifty 50 was up 30 points to 16,450. Sectorally, Banks, Financials, Metals, PSBs and Realty indices held strong gains on the Nifty. While, Auto, Pharma, FMCG and Consumer Durables were subdued. A total of 51 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE, while 57 scrips were at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

Abhinav Capital Services, AGI Infra, Alfavision Overseas, Chemcrux Enterprises, Chennai Ferrous Industries, DHP India, Galaxy Bearings, Gorani Industries, J Kumar Infraprojects, Lords Chloro Alkali, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Sadhna Broadcast, Star Housing Finance, S&T Corporation, Vivid Mercantile were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Aarti Industries, The Anup Engineering, Birla Corporation, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, GMM Pfaudler, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Lux Industries, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, The Ramco Cements, Sapphire Foods India, TCNS Clothing Co., Valiant Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre were among the stocks at fresh lows intraday.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, 13 stocks hit 52-week high, while 44 scrips were at new lows intraday. Archidply Decor, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Global Education, Hindustan Motors, J.Kumar Infraprojects, Khandwala Securities, Kohinoor Foods, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Priti International, Standard Industries and Vadilal Industries were among the stocks that touched 52-week high on NSE. On the flipside, Aarti Industries, AGS Transact Technologies, Akash Infra-Projects, The Anup Engineering, Balaji Telefilms, Biocon, Birla Corporation, Debock Industries, Dhunseri Tea & Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat Sidhee Cement, Gujarat State Petronet, HEC Infra Projects, Jagran Prakashan, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, The New India Assurance Company, Sadbhav Engineering, Seya Industries, Softtech Engineers, Vakrangee, Xelpmoc Design were among the scrips at fresh lows.

Sensex, Nifty top gainers, losers

SBI, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, TCS, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Ultratech Cement, HCL Tech, L&T were the top Sensex gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), ITC, Nestle India, HUL, Asian Paints were the top losers. In the Nifty pack, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, while UPL, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Britannia were the laggards.