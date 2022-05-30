LIC, IRCTC, Reliance Industries, Ethos, Sun Pharma among stocks to watch today

Sensex and Nifty enter this week’s trading session after having closed with gains during the previous one while battling heightened volatility. S&P BSE Sensex is at 54,884 up 1% last week while NSE Nifty 50 is currently at 16,352, up 0.5%. India VIX, the volatility index fell 7% during the previous week and is now at 21.48 levels. Entering the new week, SGX Nifty was up more than 100 points, suggesting a gap-up start to the day’s trade. Global cues were positive after Wall Street equity markets ended with gains on Friday. Asian stock markets were seen moving higher.

LIC, Campus, IRCTC, Sun Pharma: Recently listed, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will announce its January-March quarter earnings today along with Sun Pharma, IRCTC, Campus Activewear, D B Realty, Delhivery, Jindal Steel Power, JSW Holdings, NBCC, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, among others.

Ethos Limted: Ethos Limites shares will list today on the BSE and NSE. The Rs 472 crore IPO was subscribed by investors earlier this month and was fully subscribed by all categories excluding retail investors. Total subscription stood at 1.04 times. The company had offered shares to investors in a fixed price band of Rs 836-878 per share.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led company spent Rs 1,184.93 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 for corporate social responsibility (CSR), which is being undertaken by its philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation.

JSW Steel: The company will spend Rs 20,000 crore on capital expenditure in the current financial year. The company does not expect any “substantial easing” of prices of metal in the domestic market from the current levels, unless the prices of coking coal, a key raw material for steel manufacturing, moderate in the international market.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The firm, on Saturday, reported a nearly five-fold jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,192 crore for quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company had posted a profit of Rs 245 crore for the year-ago period, it said in a statement. Revenue grew 28 per cent to Rs 17,124 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 13,356 crore in March quarter 2020-21, it said.

ONGC: State-owned ONGC reported a record net profit of Rs 40,305 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, becoming India’s second most profitable company behind Reliance Industries, helped by rising crude oil prices.

DLF: DLF’s rental arm DCCDL has achieved a 10% growth in its rent income at Rs 3,350 crore during the last fiscal year, mainly on the back of recovery of business at its shopping malls. DLF holds the bulk of its rent-yielding commercial properties in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL).