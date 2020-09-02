LIC Housing Finance plans to raise Rs 50,500 cr in debt; to seek shareholders’ nod in upcoming AGM

The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on 28 September 2020, in compliance with COVID-19 related regulations.

LIC Housing Finance plans to raise up to Rs 50,500 crore in debt, in a mega fundraising move. The company will seek shareholders’ approval in the upcoming annual general meeting this month to raise the sum by issuing debt securities or other hybrid instruments on a private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing. The company’s annual general meeting (AGM) will take place on 28 September 2020, in compliance with COVID-19 related regulations. LIC Housing Finance also said that its overall borrowing power is of Rs 3 lakh crore and the proposed fundraising plan is within the limit.

The company further underlined that as of 31 March 2020, there were no NCDs which have not been claimed by the investors or not paid by the company after the date on which the said NCDs became due for redemption. Hence, the amount of NCD remaining unclaimed or unpaid beyond the due date is ‘Nil’.

