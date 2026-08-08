What is the share price of Libord Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Securities is ₹19.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Libord Securities? The Libord Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Securities? The market cap of Libord Securities is ₹9.85 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Libord Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Securities are ₹19.70 and ₹19.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Securities is ₹28.63 and 52-week low of Libord Securities is ₹15.31 as on .

How has the Libord Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Libord Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 14.4% over 3 months, 3.68% over 1 year, 12.79% across 3 years, and 16.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libord Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Securities are -157.60 and 2.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global