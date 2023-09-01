Follow Us

Libord Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LIBORD SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 16, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Libord Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.05₹13.05
₹13.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.32₹14.45
₹13.05
Open Price
₹13.05
Prev. Close
₹13.05
Volume
0

Libord Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.05
  • R213.05
  • R313.05
  • Pivot
    13.05
  • S113.05
  • S213.05
  • S313.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.1813.47
  • 106.5913.04
  • 206.4312.14
  • 506.8710.51
  • 1007.439.47
  • 2008.479.01

Libord Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.95-4.95-0.99-0.9981.25118.2334.67
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Libord Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Libord Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Libord Securities Ltd.

Libord Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080572 and registration number is 080572. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh R Choksey
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandna Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. T R Ramanathan
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nawal Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Libord Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹6.53 Cr as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libord Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Libord Securities Ltd. is 90.63 and PB ratio of Libord Securities Ltd. is 1.65 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What is the share price of Libord Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Aug 16, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹14.45 and 52-week low of Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹5.32 as on Aug 16, 2023.

