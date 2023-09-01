What is the Market Cap of Libord Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹6.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libord Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Libord Securities Ltd. is 90.63 and PB ratio of Libord Securities Ltd. is 1.65 as on .

What is the share price of Libord Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Securities Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on .