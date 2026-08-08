Here's the live share price of Libord Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Libord Securities
|0
|-1.50
|14.40
|20.42
|3.68
|12.79
|16.02
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Libord Securities has gained 3.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Libord Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.8
|19.76
|10
|20.21
|19.82
|20
|19.68
|19.53
|50
|18.12
|19.04
|100
|20.05
|19.51
|200
|20.52
|20.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Libord Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Libord Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Schedule To Be Held On Wed
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Libord Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Libord Securities - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31, 2026
|May 17, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Libord Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 25, 2026
|Apr 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Libord Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Libord Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080572 and registration number is 080572. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Securities is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libord Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Libord Securities is ₹9.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Securities are ₹19.70 and ₹19.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Securities is ₹28.63 and 52-week low of Libord Securities is ₹15.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libord Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 14.4% over 3 months, 3.68% over 1 year, 12.79% across 3 years, and 16.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Securities are -157.60 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global