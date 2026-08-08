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Libord Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIBORD SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Libord Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Libord Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.70₹19.70
₹19.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.31₹28.63
₹19.70
Open Price
₹19.70
Prev. Close
₹19.70
Volume
1,154

Source: Dion Global

Libord Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Libord Securities		0-1.5014.4020.423.6812.7916.02
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Libord Securities has gained 3.68% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Libord Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Libord Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Libord Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.819.76
1020.2119.82
2019.6819.53
5018.1219.04
10020.0519.51
20020.5220.46

Source: Dion Global

Libord Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Libord Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Libord Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTLibord Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Schedule To Be Held On Wed
Jul 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTLibord Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTLibord Securities - Results-Financial Results For Mar 31, 2026
May 17, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTLibord Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On May 25, 2026
Apr 06, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTLibord Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Libord Securities

Libord Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC080572 and registration number is 080572. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh R Choksey
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandna Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Thirupathi
    Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Nawal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Kishan Sharma
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Soni
    Additional Director

FAQs on Libord Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Libord Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Securities is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Libord Securities?

The Libord Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Securities?

The market cap of Libord Securities is ₹9.85 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Libord Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Securities are ₹19.70 and ₹19.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Securities is ₹28.63 and 52-week low of Libord Securities is ₹15.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Libord Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Libord Securities has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.5% for the past month, 14.4% over 3 months, 3.68% over 1 year, 12.79% across 3 years, and 16.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libord Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Securities are -157.60 and 2.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Libord Securities News

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