Here's the live share price of Libord Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Libord Finance
|-3.00
|0.24
|-8.29
|-8.95
|-5.72
|49.15
|21.65
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Libord Finance has declined 5.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Libord Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.07
|17.1
|10
|17.47
|17.21
|20
|17.17
|17.16
|50
|16.75
|17.04
|100
|17.17
|17.3
|200
|18.31
|17.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Libord Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Libord Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday,
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Libord Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Libord Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Libord Finance - Results-Financial Results-For Mar 31, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|Libord Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, May 22, 202
Source: Dion Global
Libord Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077482 and registration number is 077482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Finance is ₹16.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libord Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Libord Finance is ₹25.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Finance are ₹16.77 and ₹15.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Finance is ₹31.89 and 52-week low of Libord Finance is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libord Finance has shown returns of 8.13% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -5.72% over 1 year, 49.15% across 3 years, and 21.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Finance are 24.36 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global