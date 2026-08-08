What is the share price of Libord Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Finance is ₹16.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Libord Finance? The Libord Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Finance? The market cap of Libord Finance is ₹25.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Libord Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Finance are ₹16.77 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Finance is ₹31.89 and 52-week low of Libord Finance is ₹14.50 as on .

How has the Libord Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Libord Finance has shown returns of 8.13% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -5.72% over 1 year, 49.15% across 3 years, and 21.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libord Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Finance are 24.36 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global