What is the Market Cap of Libord Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹9.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libord Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Libord Finance Ltd. is 38.0 and PB ratio of Libord Finance Ltd. is 0.56 as on .

What is the share price of Libord Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹5.89 as on .