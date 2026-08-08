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Libord Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIBORD FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Libord Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.49 Closed
8.13₹ 1.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Libord Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.30₹16.77
₹16.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.50₹31.89
₹16.49
Open Price
₹16.77
Prev. Close
₹15.25
Volume
898

Source: Dion Global

Libord Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Libord Finance		-3.000.24-8.29-8.95-5.7249.1521.65
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Libord Finance has declined 5.72% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Libord Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Libord Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Libord Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0717.1
1017.4717.21
2017.1717.16
5016.7517.04
10017.1717.3
20018.3117.84

Source: Dion Global

Libord Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Libord Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Libord Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTLibord Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday,
Jul 07, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTLibord Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTLibord Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTLibord Finance - Results-Financial Results-For Mar 31, 2026
May 18, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTLibord Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for The Forthcoming Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, May 22, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Libord Finance

Libord Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077482 and registration number is 077482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandna Lalit Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Nawal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Raghvendra Raj Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Thirupathi
    Director

FAQs on Libord Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Libord Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Finance is ₹16.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Libord Finance?

The Libord Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Finance?

The market cap of Libord Finance is ₹25.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Libord Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Libord Finance are ₹16.77 and ₹15.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Finance is ₹31.89 and 52-week low of Libord Finance is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Libord Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Libord Finance has shown returns of 8.13% over the past day, 0.24% for the past month, -8.29% over 3 months, -5.72% over 1 year, 49.15% across 3 years, and 21.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libord Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libord Finance are 24.36 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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