LIBORD FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.89 Closed
4.990.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Libord Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.89₹5.89
₹5.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.58₹9.96
₹5.89
Open Price
₹5.89
Prev. Close
₹5.61
Volume
10

Libord Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.89
  • R25.89
  • R35.89
  • Pivot
    5.89
  • S15.89
  • S25.89
  • S35.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.865.72
  • 106.075.69
  • 206.625.64
  • 506.345.78
  • 1006.366.07
  • 2007.076.4

Libord Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.257.090.17-12.09-6.06127.41-45.46
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Libord Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Libord Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Libord Finance Ltd.

Libord Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC077482 and registration number is 077482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vandna Lalit Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Dangi
    Director
  • Mr. Nawal Agrawal
    Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Raghvendra Raj Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Ramanathan Thirupathi
    Director

FAQs on Libord Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Libord Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹9.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libord Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Libord Finance Ltd. is 38.0 and PB ratio of Libord Finance Ltd. is 0.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Libord Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹5.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libord Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libord Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹9.96 and 52-week low of Libord Finance Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

