Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.16
|-4.74
|3.98
|-5.09
|-49.90
|-48.30
|-69.36
|1.35
|2.90
|1.76
|4.27
|-21.31
|107.77
|17.05
|1.56
|39.53
|22.48
|18.20
|48.10
|134.64
|92.16
|5.61
|8.84
|24.14
|42.20
|16.45
|7.88
|7.88
|27.39
|46.94
|70.00
|92.81
|110.24
|1,343.54
|816.04
|0.84
|-8.96
|-2.54
|10.09
|-19.29
|11.35
|-14.36
|6.10
|-0.83
|13.57
|16.81
|16.92
|134.45
|-29.83
|22.52
|30.15
|63.05
|104.81
|40.50
|477.51
|416.34
|0.57
|6.65
|-4.93
|7.09
|-32.50
|237.08
|591.27
|-1.39
|-14.41
|-3.89
|29.78
|-8.84
|332.42
|68.66
|5.39
|28.88
|42.78
|81.70
|32.75
|507.55
|83.90
|4.53
|3.12
|26.61
|35.33
|-12.33
|85.59
|50.65
|5.00
|-16.15
|4.58
|20.32
|89.49
|957.69
|1,369.02
|-2.24
|7.92
|4.31
|35.83
|204.90
|411.44
|411.44
|6.67
|5.71
|3.17
|13.05
|65.61
|424.44
|-16.09
|3.23
|-3.60
|19.11
|25.75
|23.52
|6.63
|-25.13
|7.41
|-7.94
|-13.43
|-18.31
|-19.40
|574.58
|793.82
|4.28
|-6.08
|1.29
|10.92
|-13.14
|50.89
|-58.85
|6.77
|12.76
|23.58
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|90.99
|1.50
|1.20
|31.56
|24.76
|-17.28
|130.37
|6.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2004PLC149489 and registration number is 149489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹34.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is -11.75 and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libas Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹27.60 and 52-week low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹9.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.