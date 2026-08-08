What is the share price of Libas Consumer Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Libas Consumer Products? The Libas Consumer Products is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libas Consumer Products? The market cap of Libas Consumer Products is ₹25.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Libas Consumer Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Libas Consumer Products are ₹10.10 and ₹9.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libas Consumer Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libas Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libas Consumer Products is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.02 as on .

How has the Libas Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Libas Consumer Products has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -22.75% over 3 months, -17.95% over 1 year, -10.74% across 3 years, and -30.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products are 125.38 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global