What is the Market Cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.? The market cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹34.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.? P/E ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is -11.75 and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is 0.68 as on .

What is the share price of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on .