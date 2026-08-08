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Libas Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Libas Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.78 Closed
0.72₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Libas Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.69₹10.10
₹9.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.02₹14.30
₹9.78
Open Price
₹10.10
Prev. Close
₹9.71
Volume
10,527

Source: Dion Global

Libas Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Libas Consumer Products		-2.88-11.49-22.75-14.96-17.95-10.74-30.20
Page Industries		-1.18-4.506.8414.47-12.810.474.21
Pearl Global Industries		19.3425.0455.5837.1789.3494.9664.85
Arvind Fashions		1.96-1.640.26-5.80-12.2610.7916.52
Gokaldas Exports		-1.16-4.7610.68-4.2011.4816.6329.20
Lux Industries		1.750.50-15.8722.53-3.47-6.71-21.30
Kitex Garments		-0.66-7.41-15.48-32.96-19.6231.3522.36
S P Apparels		4.49-9.9826.2931.8640.5231.8525.25
SBC Exports		-2.02-2.2821.0934.51131.3766.8285.10
IRIS Clothings		2.9521.1046.7248.6470.227.9227.15
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.46-8.24-15.16-16.68-10.05-17.796.73
Swaraj Suiting		-2.369.0823.2828.58101.0753.7468.01
Karnika Industries		-0.6815.21-11.76-1.02-15.4692.0447.92
Thomas Scott (India)		5.60-3.421.71-8.134.6862.4675.93
Gretex Industries		1.37-0.225.2634.1127.3781.1796.96
Encompass Design India		-1.79-2.47-5.991.4824.647.624.50
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		1.87-7.74-9.62-23.00-42.66-16.90-10.52
CPS Shapers		1.66-0.958.90-19.0754.3030.0817.09
Saraswati Saree Depot		1.87-4.17-16.27-29.41-40.02-35.83-23.37
Zodiac Clothing Company		1.620.86-4.47-12.10-21.89-13.81-9.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Libas Consumer Products has declined 17.95% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Libas Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).

Libas Consumer Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Libas Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.029.92
1010.1210.05
2010.4610.33
5011.3510.89
10011.2811.13
20011.1411.46

Source: Dion Global

Libas Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Libas Consumer Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Libas Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Libas Consumer Products fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Libas Consumer Products

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2004PLC149489 and registration number is 149489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Riyaz Ganji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Mahimtura
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aman Ganji
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumisha Dadwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Libas Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Libas Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Libas Consumer Products?

The Libas Consumer Products is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Libas Consumer Products?

The market cap of Libas Consumer Products is ₹25.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Libas Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Libas Consumer Products are ₹10.10 and ₹9.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libas Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libas Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libas Consumer Products is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Libas Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Libas Consumer Products has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -22.75% over 3 months, -17.95% over 1 year, -10.74% across 3 years, and -30.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products are 125.38 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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