Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LIBAS CONSUMER PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.05 Closed
0.380.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.90₹13.15
₹13.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.85₹27.60
₹13.05
Open Price
₹13.00
Prev. Close
₹13.00
Volume
96,605

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.2
  • R213.3
  • R313.45
  • Pivot
    13.05
  • S112.95
  • S212.8
  • S312.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.413.04
  • 1023.7213.09
  • 2024.0413.21
  • 5025.1413.36
  • 10025.3513.69
  • 20026.4715.71

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.16-4.743.98-5.09-49.90-48.30-69.36
1.352.901.764.27-21.31107.7717.05
1.5639.5322.4818.2048.10134.6492.16
5.618.8424.1442.2016.457.887.88
27.3946.9470.0092.81110.241,343.54816.04
0.84-8.96-2.5410.09-19.2911.35-14.36
6.10-0.8313.5716.8116.92134.45-29.83
22.5230.1563.05104.8140.50477.51416.34
0.576.65-4.937.09-32.50237.08591.27
-1.39-14.41-3.8929.78-8.84332.4268.66
5.3928.8842.7881.7032.75507.5583.90
4.533.1226.6135.33-12.3385.5950.65
5.00-16.154.5820.3289.49957.691,369.02
-2.247.924.3135.83204.90411.44411.44
6.675.713.1713.0565.61424.44-16.09
3.23-3.6019.1125.7523.526.63-25.13
7.41-7.94-13.43-18.31-19.40574.58793.82
4.28-6.081.2910.92-13.1450.89-58.85
6.7712.7623.5890.9990.9990.9990.99
1.501.2031.5624.76-17.28130.376.24

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Libas Consumer Products Ltd.

Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2004PLC149489 and registration number is 149489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Reshma Ganji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Mahimtura
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Riyaz Ganji
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Dubey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Libas Consumer Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹34.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is -11.75 and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹13.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libas Consumer Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹27.60 and 52-week low of Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is ₹9.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data