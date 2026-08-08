Here's the live share price of Libas Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Libas Consumer Products
|-2.88
|-11.49
|-22.75
|-14.96
|-17.95
|-10.74
|-30.20
|Page Industries
|-1.18
|-4.50
|6.84
|14.47
|-12.81
|0.47
|4.21
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.34
|25.04
|55.58
|37.17
|89.34
|94.96
|64.85
|Arvind Fashions
|1.96
|-1.64
|0.26
|-5.80
|-12.26
|10.79
|16.52
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.16
|-4.76
|10.68
|-4.20
|11.48
|16.63
|29.20
|Lux Industries
|1.75
|0.50
|-15.87
|22.53
|-3.47
|-6.71
|-21.30
|Kitex Garments
|-0.66
|-7.41
|-15.48
|-32.96
|-19.62
|31.35
|22.36
|S P Apparels
|4.49
|-9.98
|26.29
|31.86
|40.52
|31.85
|25.25
|SBC Exports
|-2.02
|-2.28
|21.09
|34.51
|131.37
|66.82
|85.10
|IRIS Clothings
|2.95
|21.10
|46.72
|48.64
|70.22
|7.92
|27.15
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.46
|-8.24
|-15.16
|-16.68
|-10.05
|-17.79
|6.73
|Swaraj Suiting
|-2.36
|9.08
|23.28
|28.58
|101.07
|53.74
|68.01
|Karnika Industries
|-0.68
|15.21
|-11.76
|-1.02
|-15.46
|92.04
|47.92
|Thomas Scott (India)
|5.60
|-3.42
|1.71
|-8.13
|4.68
|62.46
|75.93
|Gretex Industries
|1.37
|-0.22
|5.26
|34.11
|27.37
|81.17
|96.96
|Encompass Design India
|-1.79
|-2.47
|-5.99
|1.48
|24.64
|7.62
|4.50
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|1.87
|-7.74
|-9.62
|-23.00
|-42.66
|-16.90
|-10.52
|CPS Shapers
|1.66
|-0.95
|8.90
|-19.07
|54.30
|30.08
|17.09
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|1.87
|-4.17
|-16.27
|-29.41
|-40.02
|-35.83
|-23.37
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|1.62
|0.86
|-4.47
|-12.10
|-21.89
|-13.81
|-9.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Libas Consumer Products has declined 17.95% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.81%), Pearl Global Industries (89.34%), Arvind Fashions (-12.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Libas Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.21%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.85%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.02
|9.92
|10
|10.12
|10.05
|20
|10.46
|10.33
|50
|11.35
|10.89
|100
|11.28
|11.13
|200
|11.14
|11.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Libas Consumer Products saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Libas Consumer Products fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Libas Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101MH2004PLC149489 and registration number is 149489. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libas Consumer Products is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Libas Consumer Products is ₹25.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Libas Consumer Products are ₹10.10 and ₹9.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Libas Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Libas Consumer Products is ₹14.30 and 52-week low of Libas Consumer Products is ₹9.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Libas Consumer Products has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, -11.49% for the past month, -22.75% over 3 months, -17.95% over 1 year, -10.74% across 3 years, and -30.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Libas Consumer Products are 125.38 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global