Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.77
|-2.04
|-37.68
|-35.16
|-33.42
|249.55
|-12.51
|28.14
|42.12
|64.95
|91.36
|4.53
|346.31
|286.28
|-0.22
|-3.08
|-8.86
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|6.75
|20.23
|28.50
|20.94
|0.19
|90.37
|-16.35
|-0.30
|15.00
|19.01
|32.04
|-8.68
|105.61
|-3.98
|-2.65
|23.53
|10.53
|5.00
|-55.32
|-25.38
|-46.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC053838 and registration number is 053838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹73.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is -6.36 and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹38.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹100.30 and 52-week low of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.