Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LEXUS GRANITO (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.45 Closed
0.790.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.60₹39.50
₹38.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹100.30
₹38.45
Open Price
₹38.15
Prev. Close
₹38.15
Volume
8,301

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.43
  • R240.42
  • R341.33
  • Pivot
    38.52
  • S137.53
  • S236.62
  • S335.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 587.7537.31
  • 1085.3137.16
  • 2089.9638.1
  • 5073.5443.65
  • 10068.2351.04
  • 20047.6955.68

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers
20 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC053838 and registration number is 053838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anilkumar Babulal Detroja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Babulal Detroja
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Dimpalben Anilbhai Detroja
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendrabhai Chandulal Lakhtariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Jayantilal Amrutiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagarbhai Rasikbhai Jasani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹73.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is -6.36 and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is 3.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹38.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹100.30 and 52-week low of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

