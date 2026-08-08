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Lexus Granito (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEXUS GRANITO (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Lexus Granito (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.09 Closed
2.03₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lexus Granito (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.58₹15.24
₹15.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.74₹39.25
₹15.09
Open Price
₹14.79
Prev. Close
₹14.79
Volume
47,673

Source: Dion Global

Lexus Granito (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lexus Granito (India)		2.936.95-20.45-52.77-49.19-26.944.34
Kajaria Ceramics		-2.59-3.626.2322.21-7.66-6.872.46
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.04-4.9511.1014.91-2.91-8.565.47
Carysil		0.735.8723.8024.9049.1219.1612.78
Nitco		-7.73-11.92-2.4215.01-20.1373.8333.69
Somany Ceramics		1.42-4.674.9523.93-3.36-13.25-6.37
Hindware Home Innovation		0.27-11.30-9.64-12.51-22.03-28.41-9.20
Asian Granito India		0.7913.42-13.74-25.62-3.795.83-13.11
Orient Bell		-1.64-1.40-12.317.084.67-13.51-1.00
Clay Craft India		5.36-5.17-20.99-20.99-20.99-7.55-4.60
Exxaro Tiles		1.65-6.81-11.24-13.73-18.84-21.27-14.18
Murudeshwar Ceramics		1.57-1.11-8.23-12.10-29.86-8.870.49
Regency Ceramics		-0.82-19.98-27.02-34.27-34.618.9485.16

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lexus Granito (India) has declined 49.19% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-7.66%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.91%), Carysil (49.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Lexus Granito (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.46%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.47%).

Lexus Granito (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lexus Granito (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7914.73
1014.9414.81
2014.7414.9
5015.5716.01
10019.5818.74
20024.2322.77

Source: Dion Global

Lexus Granito (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lexus Granito (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 82.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lexus Granito (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lexus Granito (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Lexus Granito (India)

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC053838 and registration number is 053838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anilkumar Babulal Detroja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Babulal Detroja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Dimpalben Anilbhai Detroja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jitendrabhai Chandulal Lakhtariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Mukeshbhai Hirani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. UmangKumar Mahendrabhai Jagodana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lexus Granito (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Lexus Granito (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) is ₹15.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lexus Granito (India)?

The Lexus Granito (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lexus Granito (India)?

The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹31.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lexus Granito (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexus Granito (India) are ₹15.24 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lexus Granito (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexus Granito (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹12.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lexus Granito (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lexus Granito (India) has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -49.19% over 1 year, -26.94% across 3 years, and 4.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) are 30.12 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lexus Granito (India) News

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