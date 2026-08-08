What is the share price of Lexus Granito (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) is ₹15.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Lexus Granito (India)? The Lexus Granito (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lexus Granito (India)? The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹31.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lexus Granito (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexus Granito (India) are ₹15.24 and ₹14.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lexus Granito (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexus Granito (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹12.74 as on .

How has the Lexus Granito (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Lexus Granito (India) has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -49.19% over 1 year, -26.94% across 3 years, and 4.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) are 30.12 and 1.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global