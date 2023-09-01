What is the Market Cap of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹73.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is -6.36 and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is 3.63 as on .

What is the share price of Lexus Granito (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is ₹38.45 as on .