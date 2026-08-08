Here's the live share price of Lexus Granito (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lexus Granito (India)
|2.93
|6.95
|-20.45
|-52.77
|-49.19
|-26.94
|4.34
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-2.59
|-3.62
|6.23
|22.21
|-7.66
|-6.87
|2.46
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.04
|-4.95
|11.10
|14.91
|-2.91
|-8.56
|5.47
|Carysil
|0.73
|5.87
|23.80
|24.90
|49.12
|19.16
|12.78
|Nitco
|-7.73
|-11.92
|-2.42
|15.01
|-20.13
|73.83
|33.69
|Somany Ceramics
|1.42
|-4.67
|4.95
|23.93
|-3.36
|-13.25
|-6.37
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.27
|-11.30
|-9.64
|-12.51
|-22.03
|-28.41
|-9.20
|Asian Granito India
|0.79
|13.42
|-13.74
|-25.62
|-3.79
|5.83
|-13.11
|Orient Bell
|-1.64
|-1.40
|-12.31
|7.08
|4.67
|-13.51
|-1.00
|Clay Craft India
|5.36
|-5.17
|-20.99
|-20.99
|-20.99
|-7.55
|-4.60
|Exxaro Tiles
|1.65
|-6.81
|-11.24
|-13.73
|-18.84
|-21.27
|-14.18
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|1.57
|-1.11
|-8.23
|-12.10
|-29.86
|-8.87
|0.49
|Regency Ceramics
|-0.82
|-19.98
|-27.02
|-34.27
|-34.61
|8.94
|85.16
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lexus Granito (India) has declined 49.19% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-7.66%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.91%), Carysil (49.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Lexus Granito (India) has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.46%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.47%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.79
|14.73
|10
|14.94
|14.81
|20
|14.74
|14.9
|50
|15.57
|16.01
|100
|19.58
|18.74
|200
|24.23
|22.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lexus Granito (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 82.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 47.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Lexus Granito (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC053838 and registration number is 053838. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexus Granito (India) is ₹15.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lexus Granito (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹31.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexus Granito (India) are ₹15.24 and ₹14.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexus Granito (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹39.25 and 52-week low of Lexus Granito (India) is ₹12.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lexus Granito (India) has shown returns of 2.03% over the past day, 6.95% for the past month, -20.45% over 3 months, -49.19% over 1 year, -26.94% across 3 years, and 4.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexus Granito (India) are 30.12 and 1.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global