Here's the live share price of Lexora Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lexora Global
|0
|-0.83
|24.52
|79.49
|4.09
|116.18
|61.85
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lexora Global has gained 4.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lexora Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|196
|196.29
|10
|197.37
|196.25
|20
|196.41
|193.61
|50
|189.45
|183.7
|100
|166.31
|174.46
|200
|169.41
|168.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lexora Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.55%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Lexora Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 05:27 AM IST IST
|Lexora Global - Non Applicabiliy Certificate Of Large Corporate As On 31St March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Lexora Global - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31,2026
|May 31, 2026, 05:02 AM IST IST
|Lexora Global - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026, Approved,
|May 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Lexora Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Lexora Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036794 and registration number is 036794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexora Global is ₹196.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lexora Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lexora Global is ₹196.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexora Global are ₹196.00 and ₹196.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexora Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexora Global is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Lexora Global is ₹80.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lexora Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 24.52% over 3 months, 4.09% over 1 year, 116.18% across 3 years, and 61.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexora Global are 207.85 and 19.34 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global