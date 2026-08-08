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Lexora Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEXORA GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Lexora Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lexora Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.00₹196.00
₹196.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.45₹232.20
₹196.00
Open Price
₹196.00
Prev. Close
₹196.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Lexora Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lexora Global		0-0.8324.5279.494.09116.1861.85
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lexora Global has gained 4.09% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Lexora Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Lexora Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lexora Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5196196.29
10197.37196.25
20196.41193.61
50189.45183.7
100166.31174.46
200169.41168.4

Source: Dion Global

Lexora Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lexora Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.55%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lexora Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTLexora Global - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 05:27 AM IST ISTLexora Global - Non Applicabiliy Certificate Of Large Corporate As On 31St March 2026
May 31, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTLexora Global - Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31,2026
May 31, 2026, 05:02 AM IST ISTLexora Global - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026, Approved,
May 25, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTLexora Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Lexora Global

Lexora Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036794 and registration number is 036794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishvajitsinh Dilipsinh Jadeja
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Mundhra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amarendra Mohapatra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shitalbhai Mohanbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aakansha Vaid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lexora Global Share Price

What is the share price of Lexora Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexora Global is ₹196.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lexora Global?

The Lexora Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lexora Global?

The market cap of Lexora Global is ₹196.00 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lexora Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexora Global are ₹196.00 and ₹196.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lexora Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexora Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexora Global is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Lexora Global is ₹80.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Lexora Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lexora Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 24.52% over 3 months, 4.09% over 1 year, 116.18% across 3 years, and 61.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lexora Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexora Global are 207.85 and 19.34 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lexora Global News

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