What is the share price of Lexora Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lexora Global is ₹196.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lexora Global? The Lexora Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lexora Global? The market cap of Lexora Global is ₹196.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lexora Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lexora Global are ₹196.00 and ₹196.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lexora Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lexora Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lexora Global is ₹232.20 and 52-week low of Lexora Global is ₹80.45 as on .

How has the Lexora Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Lexora Global has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.83% for the past month, 24.52% over 3 months, 4.09% over 1 year, 116.18% across 3 years, and 61.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lexora Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lexora Global are 207.85 and 19.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global