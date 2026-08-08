Here's the live share price of Lex Nimble Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lex Nimble Solutions
|0
|0
|2.21
|2.21
|-7.74
|15.62
|14.79
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lex Nimble Solutions has declined 7.74% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Lex Nimble Solutions has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.59
|85.68
|10
|86.29
|85.59
|20
|82.49
|82.77
|50
|71.2
|73.3
|100
|57.34
|63
|200
|44.81
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lex Nimble Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:37 AM IST IST
|Lex Nimble Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Lex Nimble Solutions - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 And Outcome Of
|May 22, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Lex Nimble Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 21.05.2025 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing
|May 14, 2026, 01:24 AM IST IST
|Lex Nimble Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Ob
|Apr 14, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Lex Nimble Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG2005PLC045904 and registration number is 045904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹85.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Lex Nimble Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹35.62 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lex Nimble Solutions are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lex Nimble Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹92.13 and 52-week low of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹83.16 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Lex Nimble Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 2.21% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 15.62% across 3 years, and 14.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions are 33.77 and 2.06 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global