Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LEX NIMBLE SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 9, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.00₹55.00
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.10₹65.00
₹55.00
Open Price
₹55.00
Prev. Close
₹55.00
Volume
0

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155
  • R255
  • R355
  • Pivot
    55
  • S155
  • S255
  • S355

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.3458.07
  • 1051.6156.37
  • 2047.4553.38
  • 5043.4848.4
  • 10039.8344.81
  • 20026.810

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03
1.40-0.700.837.80-10.39149.06149.06
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.459.5337.1545.1845.1845.1845.18
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
010.0612.743.0910.50659.8828.53

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
05 Jun, 2023Board MeetingIndependent Director Meeting
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG2005PLC045904 and registration number is 045904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Chakravarthy Medikundam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Dr. Vanumu Chandra Sekhar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Samuel Alemu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarada Devi Medikundam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bukkaraju Venkata Jaganmohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Chakravarthy Medikundam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreenivas Katragadda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Muralidhar Koduri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹23.05 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is 1.59 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the share price of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Aug 09, 2023.

