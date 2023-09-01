Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|05 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Independent Director Meeting
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|01 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG2005PLC045904 and registration number is 045904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹23.05 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is 1.59 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Aug 09, 2023.