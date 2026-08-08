What is the share price of Lex Nimble Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹85.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lex Nimble Solutions? The Lex Nimble Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lex Nimble Solutions? The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹35.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lex Nimble Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lex Nimble Solutions are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lex Nimble Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lex Nimble Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹92.13 and 52-week low of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹83.16 as on .

How has the Lex Nimble Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Lex Nimble Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 2.21% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 15.62% across 3 years, and 14.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions are 33.77 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global