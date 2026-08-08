Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Lex Nimble Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEX NIMBLE SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Lex Nimble Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.00 Closed
2.21₹ 1.84
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Lex Nimble Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.00₹85.00
₹85.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.16₹92.13
₹85.00
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹83.16
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Lex Nimble Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lex Nimble Solutions		002.212.21-7.7415.6214.79
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lex Nimble Solutions has declined 7.74% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Lex Nimble Solutions has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Lex Nimble Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lex Nimble Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.5985.68
1086.2985.59
2082.4982.77
5071.273.3
10057.3463
20044.810

Source: Dion Global

Lex Nimble Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lex Nimble Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Lex Nimble Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 03:37 AM IST ISTLex Nimble Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTLex Nimble Solutions - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 And Outcome Of
May 22, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTLex Nimble Solutions - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 21.05.2025 Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing
May 14, 2026, 01:24 AM IST ISTLex Nimble Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Ob
Apr 14, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTLex Nimble Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Lex Nimble Solutions

Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG2005PLC045904 and registration number is 045904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Praveen Chakravarthy Medikundam
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Gopal Rao Arigoppula
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarada Devi Medikundam
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Muralidhar Koduri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Choudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreenivas Katragadda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lex Nimble Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Lex Nimble Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹85.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lex Nimble Solutions?

The Lex Nimble Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lex Nimble Solutions?

The market cap of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹35.62 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lex Nimble Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lex Nimble Solutions are ₹85.00 and ₹85.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lex Nimble Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lex Nimble Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹92.13 and 52-week low of Lex Nimble Solutions is ₹83.16 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Lex Nimble Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lex Nimble Solutions has shown returns of 2.21% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 2.21% over 3 months, -7.74% over 1 year, 15.62% across 3 years, and 14.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lex Nimble Solutions are 33.77 and 2.06 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lex Nimble Solutions News

More Lex Nimble Solutions News
Market Pulse