Less government borrowing: Yields inch down in past 5 sessions

The yield on the benchmark bond has inched down over the past five trading sessions as bond dealers remained optimistic of a marginal or no increase in the government’s market borrowing plan for 2019-20. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been buyers, picking up bonds worth more than $500 million in the last three trading sessions.

On Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year yield fell marginally by one basis points to close at 6.83%. The system has seen a liquidity surplus in the last four weeks. The most traded benchmark bond yield — 7.26% yielding notes maturing in 2029 — has fallen eight basis points (bps) over the past five trading sessions.

February’s Interim Budget pegged the Centre’s net market borrowing higher at Rs 4.73 lakh crore for FY20 against the revised estimate of Rs 4.23 lakh crore last fiscal, while the Rs 7 lakh crore gross market borrowing was an all-time high. Dealers, however, have factored in the possibility of a marginal rise in the fiscal deficit target as there could be a moderation in revenues amid the slowdown in GDP. “The market is relaxed and has factored in the possibility of slight increase in the fiscal deficit target,” said Mahendra Jajoo, head-fixed income, Mirae Asset Global.

However, dealers say the Centre might tap alternative sources to finance the fiscal deficit. “While we believe that the Centre would continue to maintain the fiscal borrowing levels as it was in February, it has the ability to dip into the small savings scheme as we have seen an increase in the total fund pool of the National Small Savings Fund (NSSF),” said Saurabh Bhatia, fund manager-fixed income, DSP Investment Managers.

FE reported on Monday that the government will probably dip into the NSSF, should expenditure on welfare schemes breach the budgeted goals and tax revenue trail the targets, while relying less on market loans for repayments, according to a source. “With the bond yield now below 7%, we don’t want it to rise again and raise borrowing costs for others as well,” an official said, adding “most state governments are not tapping NSSF now after change of rules so that money has to be used”.

The reliance on NSSF has only grown in recent years. From just 1.8% in FY13, NSSF funds financed 19.7% of fiscal deficit in FY19 and are budgeted to contribute 18.5% of the deficit in FY20, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

Dealers believe that the RBI would ensure yields do not cross the 7% mark. “If the fiscal borrowings in the Budget stays similar to the levels mentioned in the February Interim Budget, yields will trade in the range of 6.6-7%,” added Bhatia.

FPIs have been net buyers over the past two months. Foreign funds invested nearly $550 million in the three trading sessions till July 2 and bought $1.1 billion from the debt markets in June and $537 million in May.