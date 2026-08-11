Foreign institutional investors raised their stakes in Lenskart Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HFCL, Anthem Biosciences, Pine Labs and JSW Infrastructure during Q1 FY27, according to Elara Securities, making the 6 stocks the biggest FII additions in the brokerage’s June-quarter list. Lenskart led the pack, with its FII holding reaching almost 3 times the March level, while Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HFCL and Anthem Biosciences also saw their foreign holdings at least double.

The buying came against a broader backdrop of lower FII ownership across most major market indices during the quarter. “Despite a decrease in FII ownership across market caps, sector-wise FII ownership shows mixed movement,” Elara Securities said.

Top stock additions by FIIs in Q1: Elara lists out prominent plays

The 6 stocks ranked at the top of Elara Securities’ FII additions list for the June quarter, even as foreign ownership across the broader market remained subdued. The firm said FII ownership had fallen across most major indices and was “at the lower end of the 12-quarter range,” with the Nifty 50, NSE 500 and NSE Smallcap 250 all recording declines during the quarter. “FII ownership has declined across indices,” Elara Securities said.

Stock FII holding Mar-26 FII holding Jun-26 Increase Jun holding vs Mar holding Lenskart Solutions 4.3% 12.8% 8.5 percentage points 2.98X Billionbrains Garage Ventures 2.5% 6.9% 4.4 percentage points 2.76X HFCL 7.1% 15.7% 8.6 percentage points 2.21X Anthem Biosciences 1.3% 2.6% 1.3 percentage points 2.00X Pine Labs 4.8% 9.5% 4.7 percentage points 1.98X JSW Infrastructure 6.9% 11.2% 4.3 percentage points 1.62X

Lenskart: FII stake surges 3x in Q1

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. recorded an 8.5 percentage-point increase in FII ownership between March and June 2026, taking the holding from 4.3% to 12.8%, according to Elara Securities. The June holding was 2.98X the March level, making Lenskart the largest FII addition in the firm’s June-quarter stock table. “Lenskart Solutions” was ranked first among the “TOP 10 ADDITIONS” in FII ownership by Elara Securities.

Lenskart also recorded a rise in DII ownership during the quarter, with the holding moving from 15.5% to 23.6%, according to Elara Securities. The company therefore appeared in both the FII and DII top-10 additions tables. “DII ownership has increased steadily in the past 12 quarters and remains at or near peak levels,” Elara Securities said.

Billionbrains Garage: FII stake doubles in Q1

Billionbrains Garage Ventures saw FII ownership rise from 2.5% in March to 6.9% in June, an increase of 4.4 percentage points, according to Elara Securities. The June holding was 2.76X the March level, putting the stock second in the firm’s FII additions table. “Domestic investors have consistently added across large caps, midcaps, and small caps, indicating sustained participation and a gradual increase,” Elara Securities said.

DII ownership in Billionbrains Garage Ventures also increased during the quarter, moving from 5.9% to 10.1%, according to Elara Securities. The company was therefore among the names that recorded higher ownership from both foreign and domestic institutions during Q1 FY27. “DII ownership has increased steadily in the past 12 quarters and remains at or near peak levels,” Elara Securities said.

HFCL: FII holding moer than doubled

HFCL recorded the largest percentage-point increase in FII ownership among the 6 stocks, with the holding rising from 7.1% to 15.7%, according to Elara Securities. The 8.6 percentage-point increase took the June holding to 2.21X the March level. “Slight uptrends are seen in consumer discretionary, energy, financials, industrials, metals, and textiles, on a QoQ basis,” Elara Securities said.

Anthem Biosciences : FII holding doubles

Anthem Biosciences saw FII ownership rise from 1.3% in March to 2.6% in June, according to Elara Securities. The holding therefore doubled during Q1 FY27, taking the company to the fourth position in the FII additions table. “Anthem Biosciences” appeared among the “TOP 10 ADDITIONS” in the stock-wise ownership table published by Elara Securities.

The company recorded a 1.3 percentage-point increase in FII ownership during the quarter, according to Elara Securities. Its inclusion among the six stocks with holdings at or near 2X the March level.

Pine Labs: FII holding nearly doubled

Pine Labs saw FII ownership rise from 4.8% in March to 9.5% in June, according to Elara Securities. The holding reached 1.98X the March level, placing Pine Labs fifth among the firm’s top 10 FII additions. “Pine Labs” was listed among the “TOP 10 ADDITIONS” in the FII ownership table published by Elara Securities.

Pine Labs also recorded a substantial increase in DII ownership, which rose from 11.8% to 24.8% during the June quarter, according to Elara Securities. The 13 percentage-point increase in DII holding was larger than the increase recorded in its FII holding. “Domestic investors have consistently added across large caps, midcaps, and small caps,” Elara Securities said.

JSW Infrastructure saw FII holding rise 62.3%

JSW Infrastructure recorded an increase in FII ownership from 6.9% to 11.2% during Q1 FY27, according to Elara Securities. The June holding was 1.62X the March level, representing a 62.3% increase and placing the company sixth among the top FII additions. “JSW Infrastructure” appeared in both the FII and DII “TOP 10 ADDITIONS” tables published by Elara Securities.

DII ownership in JSW Infrastructure rose from 2.4% to 9.2% during the same quarter, according to Elara Securities.

4 of the 6 stocks also saw DII ownership rise

Lenskart Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Pine Labs and JSW Infrastructure recorded higher FII and DII ownership during Q1 FY27, according to Elara Securities. The DII holding increased by 8.1 percentage points in Lenskart, 4.2 percentage points in Billionbrains Garage Ventures, 13 percentage points in Pine Labs and 6.8 percentage points in JSW Infrastructure. “DII ownership has increased steadily in the past 12 quarters and remains at or near peak levels,” Elara Securities said.

Stock FII Mar-26 FII Jun-26 DII Mar-26 DII Jun-26 Lenskart Solutions 4.3% 12.8% 15.5% 23.6% Billionbrains Garage Ventures 2.5% 6.9% 5.9% 10.1% Pine Labs 4.8% 9.5% 11.8% 24.8% JSW Infrastructure 6.9% 11.2% 2.4% 9.2%

FII ownership fell across 3 major indices

The 6 stocks recorded higher FII ownership during a quarter when aggregate foreign ownership declined across the Nifty 50, NSE 500 and NSE Smallcap 250, according to Elara Securities. FII ownership fell from 22.8% to 22.4% in the Nifty 50, from 17.6% to 17.0% in the NSE 500 and from 11.1% to 10.9% in the NSE Smallcap 250, while the NSE Midcap 150 rose from 13.8% to 13.9%. “This reflects continued reduction in foreign participation and a cautious stance toward India’s equities over the period,” Elara Securities said.

Index FII ownership Mar-26 FII ownership Jun-26 Change Nifty 50 22.8% 22.4% -0.4 percentage points NSE 500 17.6% 17.0% -0.6 percentage points NSE Midcap 150 13.8% 13.9% +0.1 percentage points NSE Smallcap 250 11.1% 10.9% -0.2 percentage points

The 12-quarter data from Elara Securities showed that FII ownership had also fallen from September 2023 levels across all 4 indices. The Nifty 50 declined from 25.2% to 22.4%, NSE 500 from 20.0% to 17.0%, NSE Midcap 150 from 15.0% to 13.9% and NSE Smallcap 250 from 11.7% to 10.9%. “FII ownership has declined across indices,” Elara Securities said.

DII ownership continued to climb across market caps

DII ownership reached 25.5% in the Nifty 50, 20.0% in the NSE 500, 17.1% in the NSE Midcap 150 and 15.6% in the NSE Smallcap 250 by June 2026, according to Elara Securities. The corresponding figures in September 2023 were 20.7%, 16.8%, 14.4% and 11.8%. “Domestic investors have consistently added across large caps, midcaps, and small caps,” Elara Securities said.

Index DII ownership Sep-23 DII ownership Jun-26 Nifty 50 20.7% 25.5% NSE 500 16.8% 20.0% NSE Midcap 150 14.4% 17.1% NSE Smallcap 250 11.8% 15.6%

Financials and metals recorded higher FII ownership

FII ownership increased in consumer discretionary, energy, financials, industrials, metals and textiles during Q1 FY27, according to Elara Securities. Financials rose from 14.3% to 14.8%, metals from 15.7% to 16.0%, industrials from 14.0% to 14.1%, energy from 12.1% to 12.2%, consumer discretionary from 13.2% to 13.3% and textiles from 7.5% to 7.6%. “Slight uptrends are seen in consumer discretionary, energy, financials, industrials, metals, and textiles, on a QoQ basis,” Elara Securities said.

Sector FII ownership Mar-26 FII ownership Jun-26 Consumer Discretionary 13.2% 13.3% Energy 12.1% 12.2% Financials 14.3% 14.8% Industrials 14.0% 14.1% Metals 15.7% 16.0% Textiles 7.5% 7.6%

FII ownership declined in auto, banks, cement, chemicals, diversified, FMCG, healthcare, IT, media, real estate, sugar, telecom, transport and utilities during the quarter, according to Elara Securities. “Downtrends are visible in auto, banks, cement, chemicals, diversified, FMCG, healthcare, IT, media, real estate, sugar, telecom, transport, and utilities,” Elara Securities said.

3 stocks register biggest FII ownership cut

While the six stocks at the top of Elara Securities’ additions table recorded substantial increases, the same report showed sizeable reductions in several companies during Q1 FY27. Gallantt Ispat recorded the largest cut, followed by Jain Resource Recycling, Piramal Pharma, RBL Bank and Blue Jet Healthcare. “The current quarter ending June 2026” continued to show lower FII ownership across indices, Elara Securities said.

Stock FII Mar-26 FII Jun-26 Gallantt Ispat 0.1% 0.0% Jain Resource Recycling 3.0% 1.2% Piramal Pharma 30.2% 12.5% RBL Bank 20.2% 8.8% Blue Jet Healthcare 0.9% 0.4% CE Info Systems 3.2% 1.5% Rail Vikas Nigam 4.9% 2.4% Pfizer 2.8% 1.7% Indraprastha Gas 17.1% 10.2% Hyundai Motor India 5.4% 3.3%

Piramal Pharma’s FII holding fell by 17.7 percentage points during the quarter, while RBL Bank recorded an 11.4 percentage-point decline, according to Elara Securities. “FII ownership has declined across indices,” Elara Securities said, with its stock-level data showing that the reductions were concentrated in a separate set of companies from those recording the largest additions.

Conclusion

The Q1 FY27 ownership data from Elara Securities showed six stocks where FII holdings rose sharply from their March levels, led by Lenskart Solutions at 2.98x, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures at 2.76x and HFCL at 2.21x.. “Despite a decrease in FII ownership across market caps, sector-wise FII ownership shows mixed movement,” Elara Securities said.

The June-quarter data also showed a wider difference between foreign and domestic ownership patterns, with FII holdings remaining near 12-quarter lows across the major indices while DII holdings remained at or near peak levels, according to Elara Securities. “DII ownership has increased steadily in the past 12 quarters and remains at or near peak levels,” Elara Securities said.