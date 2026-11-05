As bulls charged on to Dalal Street, several stocks are in the limelight amid plunging crude oil prices and the return of foreign investors into the domestic market.

Shares of some companies, such as Lenskart Solutions, are in focus on Thursday, November 5, on robust earnings for the September quarter. The Lenskart share price surged nearly 11% to an intraday high of Rs 762.75 apiece, as the company’s net profit for the quarter more than doubled year-on-year (YoY). Its shares were trading 6.6% higher at Rs 735.45 at this hour.

Lenskart Q2 earnings

Lenskart Solutions reported a 122% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 227 crore for the September quarter, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 208 crore, as strong same-store sales in India and lower operating costs as a share of revenue boosted margins.

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Revenue from operations rose 35.7% to Rs 2,845 crore, slightly higher than the projected Rs 2,806 crore.

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Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 624 crore, against the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 603 crore, while the margin expanded to 21.9% from 19.8% a year ago on a like-for-like basis.

Jefferies on Lenskart: Seven growth levers

The global investment bank retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised the target price by 15% to Rs 780 apiece. This implies an upside of 6% from the current market price.

Acording to Jefferies, Lenskart’s valuations remain “punchy” but are supported by a strong growth runway and improving margins. The company is prioritising growth, with seven profit pools or levels, starting from end-to-end ownership, which supports its long-term goal towards an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%.

Jefferies expects annual margins to expand despite quarterly volatility. “The compounding story continues, with strong growth & sharp margin expansion. Lenskart is widening the funnel at both ends, with Hustlr Club targeting the next 100 million Indians, evolv elevating experiential retail, and smart glasses adding a long-term growth vector,” it said.

The company also recorded revenue growth in international operations, entirely led by volumes. Jefferies has raised its EBITDA estimates by 3-5%.

Motilal Oswal on Lenskart: Built strong moats in difficult to scale business

The domestic brokerage reiterated its ‘Buy’ stance on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 815. This implies an upside of nearly 11% from the current price.

The company has built strong moats in a difficult-to-scale category through a centralised, automated manufacturing facility, logistics network, and strong backward integration, which provides significant cost advantage.

Lenskart has a large omnichannel presence, and it is leveraging technology to ease constraints on scaling up. These, coupled with a house-of-brands architecture, the company is set to achieve its goal of making quality eyewear accessible and affordable, Motilal Oswal said.

“We fine tune our FY27-29 estimates and model 27%/45%/57% CAGR in revenue/pre-Ind AS EBITDA/adj. PAT over FY26-29, driven by ~28%/25% revenue CAGR in India/International. We expect the pre-IND AS EBITDA margin to expand to ~19.3%/13.0% in India/International by FY29,” the brokerage said.

Lenskart: The way forward

The eyewear player has had a terrific quarter and brokerages expect the momentum to continue. Lenskart is proritising growth and is using automated manufacturing facility and new technology to support its vision.

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