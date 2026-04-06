HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) has initiated coverage on Lenskart Solutions with a target price of Rs 513, indicating an upside of about 2% from current levels. The brokeragehas maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, stating that the current valuation already factors in much of this growth and leaves limited room for further gains.

HSBC describes Lenskart as the largest eyewear company in India with a strong position in an underpenetrated market that is expected to grow at a steady pace over the next few years. It expects revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to grow sharply, supported by store expansion, rising adoption of organised retail and improving margins. Even so,HSBC on Lenskart: Market leadership

HSBC notes that the eyewear industry in India remains largely unorganised, which has allowed Lenskart to expand rapidly and build a commanding presence. The firm estimates that the company holds around 20% share of the organised segment, significantly ahead of peers.

The brokerage explains that Lenskart’s rise has come from expanding the customer base rather than only competing for existing demand. Its approach to pricing, product range and accessibility has helped bring new users into the category.

“Lenskart’s market share gains have been driven by its focus on market expansion, value leadership, inventory offerings and quick turnaround,” HSBC adds.

HSBC adds that the overall eyewear market in India is expected to grow at around 13% annually, supported by increasing cases of vision correction needs and rising awareness.

HSBC on Lenskart: Integrated model gives cost advantage and operational control

HSBC places strong emphasis on Lenskart’s integrated business structure, which combines manufacturing, supply chain and retail under one system. This allows the company to manage costs efficiently and offer products at competitive prices.

The brokerage points out that traditional optical retailers rely on multiple intermediaries, which increases costs and delivery time. In contrast, Lenskart’s centralised manufacturing and direct-to-consumer approach improve both affordability and speed.

“Lenskart’s unique integrated model has created a sustainable moat,” HSBC says.

The report also notes that this structure enables faster product launches and consistent quality, which strengthens customer trust and repeat purchases.

HSBC on Lenskart: Store economics remain among the strongest in retail

HSBC highlights that Lenskart’s store model delivers high returns, making expansion financially viable. The brokerage estimates that store payback is achieved in less than a year, supported by high margins and efficient inventory management.

Even after accounting for investments in manufacturing, the returns remain strong, which supports continued store additions.

“Lenskart’s stores have attractive unit economics driven by optimum store size and high category margins,” HSBC says.

The report estimates that the company has the potential to expand to around 7,000 stores in India over time, compared to about 2,500 currently.

HSBC on Lenskart Solutions

HSBC expects Lenskart to deliver strong growth over the next few years, with revenue and earnings rising at a fast pace. The brokerage attributes this to a combination of store additions, higher productivity and improving margins.

The firm also notes that the eyewear category benefits from long-term demand drivers such as increased screen time and higher prevalence of refractive errors.

“The sector remains fragmented, presenting opportunities for organised players to gain market share,” HSBC adds.

HSBC expects both domestic and international businesses to contribute to growth, with international markets offering higher product margins.

HSBC on Lenskart Solutions: Customer acquisition strategy continues to drive expansion

HSBC points out that Lenskart’s focus on customer acquisition has played a key role in its growth. By offering free eye tests and accessible pricing, the company has brought new consumers into the category.

This strategy has helped increase the overall size of the market while also building customer loyalty.

“Customer recruitment has expanded the market itself by offering free eye tests,” HSBC notes.

The brokerage adds that repeat purchase behaviour remains strong, supported by membership programmes and product variety.

HSBC on Lenskart Solutions

HSBC highlights the importance of Lenskart’s omnichannel approach, which combines online platforms with physical stores. This allows customers to browse products digitally and complete purchases in stores.

The report notes that features such as virtual try-on and artificial intelligence based recommendations enhance the shopping experience and improve conversion.

The brokerage believes that this combination of technology and physical presence gives Lenskart an advantage over both traditional retailers and online-only players.

HSBC on Lenskart: International business adds scale and diversification

HSBC notes that Lenskart’s international operations now form a significant part of its overall business. The company operates in several markets across Asia and the Middle East and continues to expand its presence.

The brokerage states that international markets offer higher pricing and margin opportunities, which can support overall profitability.

“Lenskart’s international operations are a culmination of multiple formats,” HSBC says.

The firm expects the company to continue applying its India strategy in global markets, with adaptations for local conditions.

HSBC on Lenskart Solutions: Valuation remains the key restraint on upside

Despite strong business fundamentals, HSBC maintains a cautious stance due to valuation. The brokerage believes that the current price already incorporates much of the expected growth.

It also argues that Lenskart should be viewed as a retail business with technology support rather than a technology platform, which affects how it should be valued.

“The key debate is not business quality but valuation,” HSBC said.

Based on its assessment, HSBC has assigned valuation multiples that lead to a target price of Rs 513.

Conclusion

HSBC’s initiation note presents Lenskart as a company with strong execution, a scalable model and a long runway for growth in a category that is relatively underpenetrated.At the same time, the brokerage believes that these strengths are already captured in the current price. With limited upside from present levels, the recommendation remains hold, even as the company continues to deliver steady growth.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.