With Assembly elections scheduled in Tamil Nadu, the assets of the key contestants are grabbing headlines. One such candidate is Leema Rose Martin. Contesting from Lalgudi, a first-time entrant, she has suddenly become one of the most talked-about names in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. Her affidavit reveals total assets of over Rs 1,000 crore, placing her firmly at the top of the list of richest candidates in this election.

The number has no doubt drawn significant attention, but a closer look at the documents, highlight the details of her land holdings, private investments, profit-sharing ventures, and family-controlled businesses.

Let’s take a look –

A Rs 1,000 crore plus portfolio split across assets

As per the affidavit uploaded on April 7, 2026, Leema Rose’s total asset is not concentrated in one place. Moreover, it is divided between movable and immovable assets. Most of this assets are tilted towards real estate and long-term holdings.

According to the affidavit filled, it shows that her movable assets stand at around Rs 139.62 crore. These include financial investments, jewellery, vehicles, loans given, and bank balances.

Her immovable assets, as noted in the affidavit are larger. This is valued at Rs 909.94 crore and is spread across different segments such as land, residential and commercial buildings, and other property holdings.

For the financial year FY25, Leela Rose’s declared income was around Rs 9.82 crore.

A family with far bigger financial muscle

While Leema Rose’s own wealth crosses the Rs 1,000 crore mark, her family’s combined financial assets are far greater.

Her husband, Santiago Martin, widely known in business circles for his lottery operations or called the ‘lottery king’, has declared income of Rs 11.39 crore and holds assets running into several thousand crores.

Their son, Jose Daison Martin, has reported an income of Rs 19.56 crore along with significant investments of his own.

Taken together, the family’s declared net worth exceeds Rs 4,000 crore.

Leema Rose Martin Investment Portfolio, Source: ECI (Image: Notebook LM)

Investments – where the money sits

The affidavit outlines that the investments are spread across bonds, shares, debentures, and profit-sharing entities across family members.

Leema Rose has invested about Rs 45.24 crore in these asset classes. Her husband’s investment portfolio is much larger, at around Rs 2,153.71 crore. Apart from this, their son holds investments worth around Rs 2.26 crore.

What stands out is that a significant portion of these investments are tied to private companies and LLPs.

Inside Santiago Martin’s investment portfolio

A look at Santiago Martin’s His investments are spread across multiple companies and ventures.

One of the major holdings is in Arise Investments and Capital. In this, he owns 76.2 lakh shares valued at around Rs 1,442.10 crore.

Furthermore, he also holds 48.6 lakh shares in Martin Spinning Mills & Agencies. This is also valued at about Rs 486 crore.

Apart from these shareholdings, there are major profit-sharing arrangements. For instance, he has a 95% share in Ace Tex valued at around Rs 130 crore. Another 95% stake in Sri Tridiva Developers LLP worth approximately Rs 118.05 crore.

Other investments include a 99% share in Scintillating Housing Developers LLP valued at about Rs 101.89 crore, and shares worth Rs 100 crore in West Bengal Lottery Stockists Syndicate.

In addition to this, he has Rs 96 crore invested in Daisy Merchandisers and significant stakes in entities like Eminent Dwellers LLP (around Rs 76.15 crore), Majestic Townships LLP (about Rs 68.83 crore), and Smart City Homes LLP (roughly Rs 67.70 crore).

What Leema Rose herself owns and invests in

Leema Rose’s affidavit details her ownership across key organisations.

She holds a 70% profit share in DSM Enterprises. This is valued at around Rs 15.10 crore. Furthermore, she has also invested in mutual funds, including holdings in ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund worth about Rs 6.58 crore and Rs 5.04 crore across two separate units.

Her equity investments include 2,500 shares in Charles Luxury Villas valued at around Rs 3.30 crore. She also has a 90% share in Sri Lakshmi Complex worth approximately Rs 3.10 crore.

In addition, she owns shares in Arise Investments & Capital valued at around Rs 3 crore.

The next generation’s financial footprint

Her affidavit on the election commission of India’s website highlighted that their son, Jose Daison Martin also has notable investments.

He holds a 50% profit share in Sri Lakshmi Complex valued at Rs 1.5 crore. He also has a 49.99% share in Groovy Infracom LLP worth around Rs 0.29 crore.

Additionally, he owns shares in Daisy Merchandisers valued at Rs 1 crore.

Breaking down movable assets

Leema Rose’s movable assets, totalling Rs 139.62 crore, include a wide range of financial and physical holdings.

She has around Rs 0.05 crore in cash and about Rs 0.50 crore in bank deposits. Her investments in shares, bonds, and related instruments stand at Rs 45.24 crore.

A major portion comes from loans and advances she has given. This amounts to Rs 44.18 crore.

According to the affidavit, her jewellery holdings are also substantial. It is valued at around Rs 45.11 crore. This includes gold, diamonds, silver, and platinum.

She owns motor vehicles worth about Rs 1.22 crore and has other assets such as advance tax and receivables totalling around Rs 3.29 crore.

Real estate dominates her wealth

The biggest contributor to Leema Rose’s wealth is her immovable property, valued at Rs 909.94 crore.

Non-agricultural land forms the largest portion. This has a worth of approximately Rs 821.31 crore.

As per the affidavit, Leela Rose’s residential properties are valued at around Rs 81.64 crore. Similarly, the commercial buildings add another Rs 6.37 crore.

She also owns agricultural land worth about Rs 0.61 crore.

Leema Rose’s public profile

Despite the scale of her wealth, Leema Rose has maintained a low public profile. Her educational qualification has been listed as Class VI in the affidavit.

Tamil Nadu Assembly election dates

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is scheduled for April 23.Thereafter, the results is scheduled to be declared on May 4.

Disclaimer: This report on candidate assets is based on official election affidavits as uploaded on the Election Commission of India’s website on April 7, 2026 and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or an evaluation of the mentioned private entities, mutual funds, or real estate holdings. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions based on the wealth profiles or portfolios described herein.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.