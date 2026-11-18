Ambit has come out with its latest report on the hospitality sector. The report dated November 18 sees the “upcycle intact” for the sector. The brokerage pointed out that Q2 was characterised by positive earnings surprises for most travel stocks in their coverage.

However, within that space, hotel sector stocks outperformed airlines. They have raised the target price for most hotels by 2-12% – the highest for Leela and Indian Hotels. Leela is Ambit’s top sector pick.

Ambit constructive on hospitality sector

Ambit stated that they remained “constructive on the Indian hospitality space.” They see broadbased demand across corporate, MICE, weddings and leisure, and “it has absorbed a difficult quarter of airline capacity cuts, higher fuel costs and West Asia tensions.”

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Ambit pointed out that the second half is seasonally stronger and the events calendar is heavy, and next year has more wedding dates.

Within the space, Ambit explained that they “prefer luxury and upper-upscale owners with iconic assets in supply-constrained cities, plus operators with scalable fee engines.” IHCL and Leela remain their top picks. However, the brokerage has upgraded stocks across their coverage amid continued outperformance.

Ambit on Leela Hotels

Ambit has raised the target price for Leela Palaces Hotels to Rs 750 from Rs 670 earlier. This implies an upside of 9% from current levels. The stock is their “top pick in the hospitality sector.” The brokerage house stated that “better-than-expected outperformance should continue given the demand drivers sustained even amidst the West-Asia crisis, where FTAs reduced materiallywhilst Leela continues to enjoy better pricing power.”

In Q2, F&B revenue grew 21%, other operating services 25% and management fees 76%. Non-room revenue contributed 52% of 1H revenue, supported by F&B initiatives and premium offerings across owned hotels. This reduces dependence on room revenue and stabilises earnings.

Ambit outlined another key factor that is supporting the positive view. “Leela plans to expand to 25 hotels and 5,257 keys by FY30, from 4,162 keys currently. Most new hotels are expected to operate at higher room rates than the existing portfolio,” the brokerage added.

Ambit on IHCL: Renovation driving room rates

Ambit has Buy rating on IHCL too and has raised the target price by 10% to Rs 950 from Rs 860, valuing IHCL at 25x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA. The current target implies 8% upside from Wednesday’s close.

According to Ambit, “there is room for further upgrades. Management raised FY27 revenue growth guidance to 15-17% from 12-14%, with hotel revenue growth at 17-19%. Despite 18% growth in H1, guidance implies only 14% growth in H2, which is seasonally stronger. A favourable wedding calendar and busy MICE schedule provide further upside.”

The brokerage house believes that “renovations are driving higher room rates.” They added that Taj Palace, New Delhi recorded 132% room revenue growth and crossed Rs 100 crore in monthly revenue in September. Ginger revenue grew by 25% at a 40% EBITDA margin and reached 100 hotels.

Ambit highlighted that “asset-light expansion and the OHL merger extend the growth runway.”

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Ambit on ITC Hotels: Strong wedding season, BRICS Summit support demand

Ambit has raised the target price on ITC Hotels too. They have a ‘Buy’ rating and the target has now increased to Rs 250 a share. This implies 41% upside from Wednesday’s close.

The positive recommendation is on the back of 21% growth in same-store revPAR and 14% growth in average room rate. The brokerage house added that “strong wedding and BRICS Summit demand lifted banqueting revenue, taking its revPAR premium over the industry to 44%.”

They believe that “higher managed-room additions (15,000 keys by 2031) should support growth with limited investment.”

Ambit on Chalet Hotels: Expect higher occupancy rates in H2

Chalet Hotels is another stock where Ambit has a ‘Buy’ and raised the target price to Rs 1,000 now, implying valuations at 15x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA. The stock offers an upside potential of 22% from these levels.

The hotel’s RevPAR grew 7%, “as 11% ADR growth was partly offset by lower occupancy due to construction at Powai and reduced air traffic to Mumbai and Bengaluru,” the brokerage house added.

However, they believe that “these issues are temporary, while resorts recorded 34% revPAR growth. We raise ADR growth assumptions across the portfolio and expect occupancy at other hotels to reach 65-66% by FY29.”

Ambit on SAMHI Hotels

Ambit raised the target price for SAMHI Hotels to Rs 285 per share, implying SAMHI at 13x 1-year forward EV/EBITDA. The current target highlights an upside potential of 80% from Wednesday’s close.

Some of the key factors supporting the positive recommendation include “lower debt, the opening of WHITEC City in FY28 and a rising share of upscale hotels should support earnings and valuation,” Ambit added.

Ambit on Lemon Tree Hotels – 123.54

Lemon Tree delivered its best-ever Q2, as per Ambit. They upgraded the target price to Rs 165 per share from Rs 160 earlier. This implies a 33% upside from Wednesday’s closing rate, with revPAR growing 18% and EBITDA 22%.

Ambit believes that, “corporate demand, particularly from the IT sector, remains slow, while GST-related costs and delays in Aurika Nehru Place are affecting growth visibility. Lower renovation costs, upcoming hotel openings and the planned Fleur Hotels listing in CY27 provide potential upside.”

Hospitality sector outlook

Within the hospitality sector, Ambit has a clear preference for hotel stocks over aviation. They see a case of ‘strong uptrend’ and are betting big on the wedding season ahead. H2 is traditionally a stronger half for the hospitality sector and Ambit has upgraded the target price for 6 stocks that they see are poised to be part of the uptick ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.