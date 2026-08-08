What is the share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹7.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹41.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are ₹7.49 and ₹7.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹6.80 as on .

How has the Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) performed historically in terms of returns? The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -6.59% over 3 months, -21.34% over 1 year, -0.76% across 3 years, and 9.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are 131.61 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global