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Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.37 Closed
0.55₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.10₹7.49
₹7.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.80₹11.98
₹7.37
Open Price
₹7.21
Prev. Close
₹7.33
Volume
13,762

Source: Dion Global

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)		0.55-7.64-6.59-12.26-21.34-0.769.98
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has declined 21.34% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.417.39
107.397.41
207.567.48
507.597.58
1007.667.76
2008.328.24

Source: Dion Global

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTLee & Nee Softwares - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTLee & Nee Softwares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTLee & Nee Softwares - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTLee & Nee Softwares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTLee & Nee Softwares - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102WB1988PLC045587 and registration number is 045587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sagar Mal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Arpita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tapandhar Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumita Mahadevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milan Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suman Murarka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Share Price

What is the share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹7.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹41.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are ₹7.49 and ₹7.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹6.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -6.59% over 3 months, -21.34% over 1 year, -0.76% across 3 years, and 9.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are 131.61 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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