What is the Market Cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.? The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹44.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 204.62 and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 0.82 as on .

What is the share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on .