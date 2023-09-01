Follow Us

LEE & NEE SOFTWARES (EXPORTS) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.98 Closed
-0.13-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹8.20
₹7.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.97₹11.42
₹7.98
Open Price
₹8.20
Prev. Close
₹7.99
Volume
24,341

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.22
  • R28.46
  • R38.72
  • Pivot
    7.96
  • S17.72
  • S27.46
  • S37.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.447.92
  • 109.657.89
  • 209.747.86
  • 5010.287.75
  • 10010.737.7
  • 20014.248.16

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.776.6818.5723.15-22.82414.84309.23
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. Share Holdings

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.

Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102WB1988PLC045587 and registration number is 045587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Mal Gupta
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Arpita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikash Kamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Leela Murjani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.?

The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹44.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 204.62 and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹5.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

