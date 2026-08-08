Here's the live share price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports)
|0.55
|-7.64
|-6.59
|-12.26
|-21.34
|-0.76
|9.98
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has declined 21.34% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.41
|7.39
|10
|7.39
|7.41
|20
|7.56
|7.48
|50
|7.59
|7.58
|100
|7.66
|7.76
|200
|8.32
|8.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Lee & Nee Softwares - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclo
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Lee & Nee Softwares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Lee & Nee Softwares - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Lee & Nee Softwares - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Lee & Nee Softwares - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102WB1988PLC045587 and registration number is 045587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹7.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹41.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are ₹7.49 and ₹7.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹11.98 and 52-week low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) is ₹6.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -7.64% for the past month, -6.59% over 3 months, -21.34% over 1 year, -0.76% across 3 years, and 9.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) are 131.61 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global