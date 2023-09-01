Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.77
|6.68
|18.57
|23.15
|-22.82
|414.84
|309.23
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102WB1988PLC045587 and registration number is 045587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹44.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 204.62 and PB ratio of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is 0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹7.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of Lee & Nee Softwares (Exports) Ltd. is ₹5.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.