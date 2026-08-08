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LEAP India Share Price

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LEAP India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 7, 2026 and will close on Aug 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 151.00-159.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

LEAP India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

LEAP India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		5.6718.9910.68-2.01-11.476.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.381.275.46-3.37-15.2630.3315.08
Urban Company		11.098.222.9116.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.3-3.5414.0562.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.665.340.447.613.12-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.314.6112.87-2.91-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.65.7841.6729.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.1411.4525.8516.69-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.474.5720.362.8112.173.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.477.0739.1247.3616.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.583.52-5.68-15.08-38.5-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-9.17-7.42-10.48-27.86-19.55-20.2
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.126.2763.0195.1139.029.95.83
Kapston Services		10.7448.3553.4495.53213.56112.178.53
Updater Services		3.3212.4418.6633.55-20.19-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.050.31-2.3-3.98-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.96-13.428.693.8613.237.74
Innovision		-0.250.26-11.96-23.89-23.89-8.7-5.31
Majestic Auto		1443.7453.7264.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

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