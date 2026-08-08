LEAP India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 7, 2026 and will close on Aug 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹151.00-159.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|5.67
|18.99
|10.68
|-2.01
|-11.47
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|1.27
|5.46
|-3.37
|-15.26
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|8.22
|2.91
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.3
|-3.54
|14.05
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|5.34
|0.44
|7.61
|3.12
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.31
|4.61
|12.87
|-2.91
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.6
|5.78
|41.67
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.14
|11.45
|25.85
|16.69
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|4.57
|20.36
|2.81
|12.17
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|7.07
|39.12
|47.36
|16.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|3.52
|-5.68
|-15.08
|-38.5
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-9.17
|-7.42
|-10.48
|-27.86
|-19.55
|-20.2
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|6.27
|63.01
|95.11
|39.02
|9.9
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|48.35
|53.44
|95.53
|213.56
|112.1
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|12.44
|18.66
|33.55
|-20.19
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.05
|0.31
|-2.3
|-3.98
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.96
|-13.4
|28.6
|93.86
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|0.26
|-11.96
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.7
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14
|43.74
|53.72
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global