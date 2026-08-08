What is the share price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹1.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹60.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are ₹1.14 and ₹1.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹0.99 as on .

How has the Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -13.28% for the past month, -17.78% over 3 months, -84.14% over 1 year, -25.92% across 3 years, and -23.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are 3.24 and 0.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global