Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.68
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.55₹8.09
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.68
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
72,682

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.69
  • R22.77
  • R32.87
  • Pivot
    2.59
  • S12.51
  • S22.41
  • S32.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.172.58
  • 109.292.58
  • 2011.512.63
  • 5012.22.69
  • 10010.282.83
  • 2008.963.25

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.62-13.330.58-12.90-62.8236.84175.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016712 and registration number is 016712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Ami Jinen Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Budhan Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Ramcharan Nathmal Beriwala
    Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Ramanbhai Jadav
    Director

FAQs on Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹27.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is 11.74 and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹8.09 and 52-week low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data