Here's the live share price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company
|9.90
|-13.28
|-17.78
|-68.64
|-84.14
|-25.92
|-23.58
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has declined 84.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.05
|1.09
|10
|1.11
|1.11
|20
|1.18
|1.15
|50
|1.28
|1.28
|100
|1.42
|1.66
|200
|2.75
|2.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 40.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Leading Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Leading Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., July 16, 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Leading Leasing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Leading Leasing Fin. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Leading Leasing Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016712 and registration number is 016712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹60.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are ₹1.14 and ₹1.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹0.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -13.28% for the past month, -17.78% over 3 months, -84.14% over 1 year, -25.92% across 3 years, and -23.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are 3.24 and 0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global