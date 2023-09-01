Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.62
|-13.33
|0.58
|-12.90
|-62.82
|36.84
|175.13
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Bonus issue
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016712 and registration number is 016712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹27.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is 11.74 and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹8.09 and 52-week low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.