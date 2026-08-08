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Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.11 Closed
-0.89₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.07₹1.14
₹1.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.99₹7.10
₹1.11
Open Price
₹1.14
Prev. Close
₹1.12
Volume
12,40,468

Source: Dion Global

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company		9.90-13.28-17.78-68.64-84.14-25.92-23.58
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has declined 84.14% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.051.09
101.111.11
201.181.15
501.281.28
1001.421.66
2002.752.58

Source: Dion Global

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 40.89%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTLeading Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTLeading Leasing Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today I.E., July 16, 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTLeading Leasing Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTLeading Leasing Fin. - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTLeading Leasing Fin. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1983PLC016712 and registration number is 016712. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 147.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kurjibhai Premjibhai Rupareliya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parshottambhai Rupareliya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Saumik Arvind Ghervada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suraj Kumar Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company Share Price

What is the share price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

The market cap of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹60.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are ₹1.14 and ₹1.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹7.10 and 52-week low of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company is ₹0.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -13.28% for the past month, -17.78% over 3 months, -84.14% over 1 year, -25.92% across 3 years, and -23.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company are 3.24 and 0.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Leading Leasing Finance and Investment Company News

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