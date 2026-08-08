Here's the live share price of Lead Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lead Financial Services
|-1.73
|-1.85
|11.33
|13.33
|1.13
|16.87
|27.73
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lead Financial Services has gained 1.13% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lead Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.31
|17.32
|10
|17.51
|17.5
|20
|18.33
|17.66
|50
|17.67
|17.7
|100
|17.77
|17.86
|200
|17.72
|18.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lead Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Lead Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Lead Financial Serv. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Lead Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Mar
|May 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Lead Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Apr 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Lead Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Lead Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1993PLC053485 and registration number is 053485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Financial Services is ₹17.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lead Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lead Financial Services is ₹5.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lead Financial Services are ₹17.00 and ₹17.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Financial Services is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Lead Financial Services is ₹13.32 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lead Financial Services has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 11.33% over 3 months, 1.13% over 1 year, 16.87% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services are 53.63 and 0.91 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global