What is the share price of Lead Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Financial Services is ₹17.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lead Financial Services? The Lead Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Financial Services? The market cap of Lead Financial Services is ₹5.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lead Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lead Financial Services are ₹17.00 and ₹17.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lead Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Financial Services is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Lead Financial Services is ₹13.32 as on .

How has the Lead Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Lead Financial Services has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 11.33% over 3 months, 1.13% over 1 year, 16.87% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services are 53.63 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global