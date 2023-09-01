Follow Us

LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.90 Closed
-4.62-0.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lead Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.90₹9.90
₹9.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.10₹25.96
₹9.90
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹10.38
Volume
100

Lead Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.9
  • R29.9
  • R39.9
  • Pivot
    9.9
  • S19.9
  • S29.9
  • S39.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.3110.47
  • 1015.6910.62
  • 2014.7611.05
  • 5014.8912.73
  • 10015.2314.11
  • 20012.4914.18

Lead Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.62-7.04-16.53-56.00-38.70111.54124.49
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Lead Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Lead Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lead Financial Services Ltd.

Lead Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1993PLC053485 and registration number is 053485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Suman Bindal
    Director

FAQs on Lead Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lead Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lead Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹25.96 and 52-week low of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

