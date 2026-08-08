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Lead Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

LEAD FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Lead Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.00 Closed
-1.73₹ -0.30
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lead Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹17.00
₹17.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.32₹26.80
₹17.00
Open Price
₹17.00
Prev. Close
₹17.30
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Lead Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lead Financial Services		-1.73-1.8511.3313.331.1316.8727.73
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lead Financial Services has gained 1.13% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Lead Financial Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Lead Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lead Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.3117.32
1017.5117.5
2018.3317.66
5017.6717.7
10017.7717.86
20017.7218.34

Source: Dion Global

Lead Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lead Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lead Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTLead Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTLead Financial Serv. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTLead Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financials Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St Mar
May 22, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTLead Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Apr 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTLead Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Lead Financial Services

Lead Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1993PLC053485 and registration number is 053485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Padam Chandra Bindal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jitender Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Bhutani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Simmi Jain
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Lead Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Lead Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Financial Services is ₹17.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lead Financial Services?

The Lead Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lead Financial Services?

The market cap of Lead Financial Services is ₹5.61 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lead Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lead Financial Services are ₹17.00 and ₹17.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lead Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Financial Services is ₹26.80 and 52-week low of Lead Financial Services is ₹13.32 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Lead Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lead Financial Services has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -1.85% for the past month, 11.33% over 3 months, 1.13% over 1 year, 16.87% across 3 years, and 27.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services are 53.63 and 0.91 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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