MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lead Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140DL1993PLC053485 and registration number is 053485. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹3.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lead Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹25.96 and 52-week low of Lead Financial Services Ltd. is ₹10.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.