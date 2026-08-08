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Le Merite Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

LE MERITE EXPORTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Le Merite Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.41 Closed
-1.60₹ -0.38
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Le Merite Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.02₹24.25
₹23.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.52₹107.57
₹23.41
Open Price
₹23.79
Prev. Close
₹23.79
Volume
2,82,350

Source: Dion Global

Le Merite Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Le Merite Exports		0.600.64-73.55-74.97-63.4235.798.25
KPR Mill		2.56-6.1910.0910.005.9319.0122.91
Vardhman Textiles		3.58-5.941.7319.6652.9121.5610.39
Trident		1.90-2.93-6.11-11.12-10.20-7.583.70
Indo Count Industries		6.32-0.2046.5538.8776.7926.049.72
Nitin Spinners		6.106.6417.1263.0672.3132.5120.83
Faze Three		6.01-5.4024.521.204.2615.4013.18
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.85-4.22-4.271.8921.3198.7259.13
Ambika Cotton Mills		11.258.9815.0438.6231.298.074.17
Precot		0.464.0829.7755.8059.4370.0324.56
Rajapalayam Mills		-1.22-0.55-1.343.083.081.020.61
Nahar Poly Films		-11.78-6.82-12.06-5.25-23.180.20-1.23
AB Cotspin India		-0.07-6.92-12.52-54.66-52.3265.1737.52
Ginni Filaments		-0.13-11.72-1.388.99-13.0815.535.54
Ashima		0.6117.897.573.23-24.0811.71-0.66
Aastha Spintex		-2.16-42.47-45.34-45.34-45.34-18.24-11.38
Vardhman Polytex		8.54-5.26-6.22-1.97-31.797.2724.15
DCM Nouvelle		14.235.88-0.6314.92-11.452.49-8.01
Axita Cotton		-0.27-3.44-10.65-21.66-8.75-18.11-4.76
Spunweb Nonwoven		2.77-3.32-21.17-14.64-30.42-13.67-8.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Le Merite Exports has declined 63.42% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Le Merite Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).

Le Merite Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Le Merite Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.1323.11
1021.822.7
2021.9423
5026.732.03
10057.5547.7
20076.4161.04

Source: Dion Global

Le Merite Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Le Merite Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Le Merite Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Le Merite Exports fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Le Merite Exports

Le Merite Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111MH2003PLC143645 and registration number is 143645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umashankar Lath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Lath
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sweta Lath
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Purujit Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Le Merite Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Le Merite Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Merite Exports is ₹23.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Le Merite Exports?

The Le Merite Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Le Merite Exports?

The market cap of Le Merite Exports is ₹293.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Le Merite Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Merite Exports are ₹24.25 and ₹23.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Merite Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Merite Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Merite Exports is ₹107.57 and 52-week low of Le Merite Exports is ₹19.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Le Merite Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Le Merite Exports has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 0.64% for the past month, -73.55% over 3 months, -63.42% over 1 year, 35.79% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports are 25.56 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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