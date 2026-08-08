What is the share price of Le Merite Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Merite Exports is ₹23.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Le Merite Exports? The Le Merite Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Le Merite Exports? The market cap of Le Merite Exports is ₹293.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Le Merite Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Merite Exports are ₹24.25 and ₹23.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Merite Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Merite Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Merite Exports is ₹107.57 and 52-week low of Le Merite Exports is ₹19.52 as on .

How has the Le Merite Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Le Merite Exports has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 0.64% for the past month, -73.55% over 3 months, -63.42% over 1 year, 35.79% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports are 25.56 and 2.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global