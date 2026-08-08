Here's the live share price of Le Merite Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Le Merite Exports
|0.60
|0.64
|-73.55
|-74.97
|-63.42
|35.79
|8.25
|KPR Mill
|2.56
|-6.19
|10.09
|10.00
|5.93
|19.01
|22.91
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.58
|-5.94
|1.73
|19.66
|52.91
|21.56
|10.39
|Trident
|1.90
|-2.93
|-6.11
|-11.12
|-10.20
|-7.58
|3.70
|Indo Count Industries
|6.32
|-0.20
|46.55
|38.87
|76.79
|26.04
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.10
|6.64
|17.12
|63.06
|72.31
|32.51
|20.83
|Faze Three
|6.01
|-5.40
|24.52
|1.20
|4.26
|15.40
|13.18
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.85
|-4.22
|-4.27
|1.89
|21.31
|98.72
|59.13
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|11.25
|8.98
|15.04
|38.62
|31.29
|8.07
|4.17
|Precot
|0.46
|4.08
|29.77
|55.80
|59.43
|70.03
|24.56
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-1.22
|-0.55
|-1.34
|3.08
|3.08
|1.02
|0.61
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.78
|-6.82
|-12.06
|-5.25
|-23.18
|0.20
|-1.23
|AB Cotspin India
|-0.07
|-6.92
|-12.52
|-54.66
|-52.32
|65.17
|37.52
|Ginni Filaments
|-0.13
|-11.72
|-1.38
|8.99
|-13.08
|15.53
|5.54
|Ashima
|0.61
|17.89
|7.57
|3.23
|-24.08
|11.71
|-0.66
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.16
|-42.47
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-45.34
|-18.24
|-11.38
|Vardhman Polytex
|8.54
|-5.26
|-6.22
|-1.97
|-31.79
|7.27
|24.15
|DCM Nouvelle
|14.23
|5.88
|-0.63
|14.92
|-11.45
|2.49
|-8.01
|Axita Cotton
|-0.27
|-3.44
|-10.65
|-21.66
|-8.75
|-18.11
|-4.76
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|2.77
|-3.32
|-21.17
|-14.64
|-30.42
|-13.67
|-8.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Le Merite Exports has declined 63.42% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.93%), Vardhman Textiles (52.91%), Trident (-10.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Le Merite Exports has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.91%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.13
|23.11
|10
|21.8
|22.7
|20
|21.94
|23
|50
|26.7
|32.03
|100
|57.55
|47.7
|200
|76.41
|61.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Le Merite Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Le Merite Exports fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Le Merite Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111MH2003PLC143645 and registration number is 143645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 355.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Merite Exports is ₹23.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Le Merite Exports is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Le Merite Exports is ₹293.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Merite Exports are ₹24.25 and ₹23.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Merite Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Merite Exports is ₹107.57 and 52-week low of Le Merite Exports is ₹19.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Le Merite Exports has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, 0.64% for the past month, -73.55% over 3 months, -63.42% over 1 year, 35.79% across 3 years, and 8.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports are 25.56 and 2.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global