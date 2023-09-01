Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.92
|19.57
|17.27
|2.80
|-21.60
|-30.16
|-30.16
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.19
|22.76
|23.14
|27.29
|7.60
|514.73
|486.10
|4.58
|8.16
|18.97
|26.07
|19.79
|139.67
|80.23
|1.00
|14.60
|29.85
|86.15
|52.09
|240.87
|211.46
|12.33
|31.30
|26.35
|50.55
|41.24
|709.37
|231.84
|11.80
|5.20
|13.83
|12.91
|-7.68
|147.49
|30.43
|3.36
|8.84
|1.80
|15.32
|-29.19
|309.88
|433.58
|0.57
|-0.19
|-16.03
|-50.14
|-16.89
|45.21
|45.21
|4.29
|18.89
|10.72
|30.84
|-11.99
|560.38
|235.25
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.25
|12.48
|18.25
|23.29
|-7.99
|391.70
|111.56
|-4.07
|-0.77
|-7.50
|-11.60
|-15.36
|114.05
|-34.43
|-7.35
|11.30
|2.75
|40.08
|-26.54
|577.50
|262.78
|6.70
|0.26
|26.08
|33.61
|-4.19
|70.10
|-50.80
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|0.75
|-0.71
|-23.28
|1.55
|57.81
|390.00
|163.91
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Le Merite Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111MH2003PLC143645 and registration number is 143645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 525.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹129.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Merite Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹83.95 and 52-week low of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹37.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.