Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LE MERITE EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹55.00 Closed
-0.27-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.15₹55.30
₹55.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.80₹83.95
₹55.00
Open Price
₹55.15
Prev. Close
₹55.15
Volume
6,400

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.48
  • R255.97
  • R356.63
  • Pivot
    54.82
  • S154.33
  • S253.67
  • S353.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.854.81
  • 1069.5453.49
  • 2070.5151.55
  • 5070.3349.76
  • 10067.6650.65
  • 20040.3154.62

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.9219.5717.272.80-21.60-30.16-30.16
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.1922.7623.1427.297.60514.73486.10
4.588.1618.9726.0719.79139.6780.23
1.0014.6029.8586.1552.09240.87211.46
12.3331.3026.3550.5541.24709.37231.84
11.805.2013.8312.91-7.68147.4930.43
3.368.841.8015.32-29.19309.88433.58
0.57-0.19-16.03-50.14-16.8945.2145.21
4.2918.8910.7230.84-11.99560.38235.25
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.2512.4818.2523.29-7.99391.70111.56
-4.07-0.77-7.50-11.60-15.36114.05-34.43
-7.3511.302.7540.08-26.54577.50262.78
6.700.2626.0833.61-4.1970.10-50.80
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
0.75-0.71-23.281.5557.81390.00163.91
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Le Merite Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Le Merite Exports Ltd.

Le Merite Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111MH2003PLC143645 and registration number is 143645. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 525.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umashankar Lath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Lath
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sweta Lath
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Srivastava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaydeep Purujit Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Le Merite Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹129.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Le Merite Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Merite Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Merite Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹83.95 and 52-week low of Le Merite Exports Ltd. is ₹37.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data