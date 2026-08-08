Here's the live share price of Le Lavoir along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Le Lavoir
|-5.44
|-62.15
|-81.89
|-83.27
|-86.32
|-18.68
|-6.30
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Le Lavoir has declined 86.32% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Le Lavoir has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.81
|39.8
|10
|50.13
|46.48
|20
|66.77
|62.67
|50
|115.4
|102.23
|100
|163.21
|140.38
|200
|196.07
|179.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Le Lavoir remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Le Lavoir - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Le Lavoir - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Le Lavoir - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Le Lavoir - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|Le Lavoir - Clarification sought from LE Lavoir Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Le Lavoir Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1981PLC103918 and registration number is 033991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Lavoir is ₹39.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Le Lavoir is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Le Lavoir is ₹13.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Lavoir are ₹39.29 and ₹37.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Lavoir stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Lavoir is ₹336.60 and 52-week low of Le Lavoir is ₹33.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Le Lavoir has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -62.15% for the past month, -81.89% over 3 months, -86.32% over 1 year, -18.68% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Lavoir are 6.09 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global