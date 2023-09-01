Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Le Lavoir Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1981PLC103918 and registration number is 033991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹29.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd. is 42.11 and PB ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Lavoir Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹94.71 and 52-week low of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.