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Le Lavoir Share Price

NSE
BSE

LE LAVOIR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Le Lavoir along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.29 Closed
5.00₹ 1.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Le Lavoir Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹39.29
₹39.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.86₹336.60
₹39.29
Open Price
₹38.70
Prev. Close
₹37.42
Volume
70,476

Source: Dion Global

Le Lavoir Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Le Lavoir		-5.44-62.15-81.89-83.27-86.32-18.68-6.30
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Le Lavoir has declined 86.32% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Le Lavoir has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Le Lavoir Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Le Lavoir Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.8139.8
1050.1346.48
2066.7762.67
50115.4102.23
100163.21140.38
200196.07179.48

Source: Dion Global

Le Lavoir Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Le Lavoir remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 95.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Le Lavoir Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTLe Lavoir - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTLe Lavoir - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Jul 16, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTLe Lavoir - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTLe Lavoir - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTLe Lavoir - Clarification sought from LE Lavoir Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Le Lavoir

Le Lavoir Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1981PLC103918 and registration number is 033991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Dilipkumar Jain
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kapse
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Keya Bhattacharya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Sutodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Le Lavoir Share Price

What is the share price of Le Lavoir?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Lavoir is ₹39.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Le Lavoir?

The Le Lavoir is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Le Lavoir?

The market cap of Le Lavoir is ₹13.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Le Lavoir?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Lavoir are ₹39.29 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Lavoir?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Lavoir stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Lavoir is ₹336.60 and 52-week low of Le Lavoir is ₹33.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Le Lavoir performed historically in terms of returns?

The Le Lavoir has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -62.15% for the past month, -81.89% over 3 months, -86.32% over 1 year, -18.68% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Le Lavoir?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Lavoir are 6.09 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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