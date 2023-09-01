Follow Us

LE LAVOIR LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹91.00 Closed
0.110.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Le Lavoir Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹89.55₹91.00
₹91.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.10₹94.71
₹91.00
Open Price
₹90.00
Prev. Close
₹90.90
Volume
5,609

Le Lavoir Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.48
  • R291.97
  • R392.93
  • Pivot
    90.52
  • S190.03
  • S289.07
  • S388.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.6789.3
  • 1029.8286.14
  • 2031.481.27
  • 5036.4573.88
  • 10037.3766.66
  • 20041.7357.62

Le Lavoir Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9528.3537.86126.03111.38283.97461.73
-4.559.1122.2641.0617.20-45.12-45.12
2.290.6928.5433.9355.31-36.04-36.04
0.081.242.6214.4420.07115.90123.67
1.8617.1455.2476.23126.731,115.11588.75
-1.135.4712.1929.801.3125.34-12.47
1.28-1.698.3631.8629.08109.9842.17
0.580.273.6923.20-25.1215.84-56.18
-0.39-9.5110.8926.2037.4050.7450.74
-3.980.0516.1028.1449.92104.6554.73
5.781.9517.4837.6726.0331.6145.57
-0.9110.5830.7240.0929.7415.4915.49
1.21-0.37-0.62-2.17-1.41485.97482.58
4.725.368.75-3.81-27.813.42-4.07
-3.0211.7614.5194.2939.2092.4192.41
4.30-35.60-10.5516.389.799.799.79
0.8414.0527.5827.2263.22106.42-36.35
10.4154.57197.00984.46722.664,096.773,523.63
-0.41-3.653.6223.79-11.1015.8314.34
-0.23-3.6712.57-36.99-74.761,079.591,079.59

Le Lavoir Ltd. Share Holdings

Le Lavoir Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Le Lavoir Ltd.

Le Lavoir Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1981PLC103918 and registration number is 033991. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Kapse
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhiraj Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Keya Bhattacharya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bernard Fernandes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debraj Bhowmik
    Director

FAQs on Le Lavoir Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Le Lavoir Ltd.?

The market cap of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹29.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd. is 42.11 and PB ratio of Le Lavoir Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Le Lavoir Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹91.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Lavoir Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Lavoir Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹94.71 and 52-week low of Le Lavoir Ltd. is ₹26.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

