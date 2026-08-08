What is the share price of Le Lavoir? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Le Lavoir is ₹39.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Le Lavoir? The Le Lavoir is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Le Lavoir? The market cap of Le Lavoir is ₹13.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Le Lavoir? Today’s highest and lowest price of Le Lavoir are ₹39.29 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Le Lavoir? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Le Lavoir stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Le Lavoir is ₹336.60 and 52-week low of Le Lavoir is ₹33.86 as on .

How has the Le Lavoir performed historically in terms of returns? The Le Lavoir has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -62.15% for the past month, -81.89% over 3 months, -86.32% over 1 year, -18.68% across 3 years, and -6.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Le Lavoir? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Le Lavoir are 6.09 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global