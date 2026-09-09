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LCC Projects Share Price

Sector
Construction

LCC Projects has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 139.00-146.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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LCC Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

LCC Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Larsen & Toubro		-0.85-3.281.822.7111.810.7918.81
Rail Vikas Nigam		-0.42-10.05-9.08-24.87-37.548.4146.26
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.52-1.38-6.78-4.84-8.884.817.19
NBCC (India)		0.94-9.33-16.881.85-16.1329.3524.09
Cemindia Projects		3.31.4817.43134.9174.5675.3474.31
Welspun Enterprises		11.9736.3648.7875.9962.940.6951.99
Afcons Infrastructure		-1.756.62-10.230.75-36.15-16.08-9.98
NCC		1.51.53.625.9-28.33-2.2614.08
Hindustan Construction Company		2.1418.244.4754.23-1.342.4625.2
Man Infraconstruction		2.5612.4214.7531.81-16.73-5.722.31
PNC Infratech		-6.2-15.85-13.46-8.07-42.86-21.17-13.59
Keystone Realtors		-4.92-3.27-6.19-12.68-41.5-15.36-8.48
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-0.87-26.84-22.53-19.85-34.56-5.449.11
PSP Projects		0.1-7.452.6727.820.692.2414.67
KNR Constructions		1.73-16.1-5.64-0.66-40.23-23.68-17.7
AGI Infra		-5.05-8.98-26.39-11.3715.8545.3125.14
Ashoka Buildcon		-6.14-3.14-3.4-2.66-38.840.172.21
HG Infra Engineering		0.56-12.53-14.120.86-51.25-21.09-3.93
Marathon Nextgen Realty		2.7317.4111.147.98-27.285.3437.38

Source: Dion Global

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About LCC Projects

LCC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC100301 and registration number is 100301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2862.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arjan Suja Rabari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Laljibhai Arjanbhai Ahir
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Maya Arjan Rabari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant Chimanlal Diwan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijayalakshmi Suvarna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mirtunjay Singh
    Independent Director

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