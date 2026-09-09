LCC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC100301 and registration number is 100301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2862.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.