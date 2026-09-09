LCC Projects has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹139.00-146.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Larsen & Toubro
|-0.85
|-3.28
|1.82
|2.71
|11.8
|10.79
|18.81
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-0.42
|-10.05
|-9.08
|-24.87
|-37.54
|8.41
|46.26
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.52
|-1.38
|-6.78
|-4.84
|-8.88
|4.8
|17.19
|NBCC (India)
|0.94
|-9.33
|-16.88
|1.85
|-16.13
|29.35
|24.09
|Cemindia Projects
|3.3
|1.48
|17.43
|134.91
|74.56
|75.34
|74.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|11.97
|36.36
|48.78
|75.99
|62.9
|40.69
|51.99
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-1.75
|6.62
|-10.23
|0.75
|-36.15
|-16.08
|-9.98
|NCC
|1.5
|1.5
|3.62
|5.9
|-28.33
|-2.26
|14.08
|Hindustan Construction Company
|2.14
|18.24
|4.47
|54.23
|-1.34
|2.46
|25.2
|Man Infraconstruction
|2.56
|12.42
|14.75
|31.81
|-16.73
|-5.7
|22.31
|PNC Infratech
|-6.2
|-15.85
|-13.46
|-8.07
|-42.86
|-21.17
|-13.59
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.92
|-3.27
|-6.19
|-12.68
|-41.5
|-15.36
|-8.48
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-0.87
|-26.84
|-22.53
|-19.85
|-34.56
|-5.44
|9.11
|PSP Projects
|0.1
|-7.45
|2.67
|27.8
|20.69
|2.24
|14.67
|KNR Constructions
|1.73
|-16.1
|-5.64
|-0.66
|-40.23
|-23.68
|-17.7
|AGI Infra
|-5.05
|-8.98
|-26.39
|-11.37
|15.85
|45.31
|25.14
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-6.14
|-3.14
|-3.4
|-2.66
|-38.84
|0.17
|2.21
|HG Infra Engineering
|0.56
|-12.53
|-14.12
|0.86
|-51.25
|-21.09
|-3.93
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|2.73
|17.41
|11.14
|7.98
|-27.28
|5.34
|37.38
Source: Dion Global
LCC Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45500GJ2017PLC100301 and registration number is 100301. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Roads, railways, Utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2862.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 136.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global