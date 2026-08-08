Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Laxmipati Engineering Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAXMIPATI ENGINEERING WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Laxmipati Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹451.25 Closed
-5.00₹ -23.75
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Laxmipati Engineering Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹451.25₹455.00
₹451.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹209.00₹585.00
₹451.25
Open Price
₹455.00
Prev. Close
₹475.00
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Laxmipati Engineering Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmipati Engineering Works		-9.75-17.5047.9573.5612.24118.6066.99
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		4.95-0.93-6.881.12-10.2840.3082.83
Cochin Shipyard		6.294.47-16.65-0.77-10.6566.0652.10
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		8.5416.2443.3445.61619.75313.96293.24
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		1.93-7.04-2.69-1.39-8.970.32-3.97
VMS Industries		-0.05-7.41-14.43-22.79-40.193.226.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laxmipati Engineering Works has gained 12.24% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmipati Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).

Laxmipati Engineering Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laxmipati Engineering Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5495.04480.78
10514.21490.51
20481.53469.05
50359.71402.97
100348.14355.67
200282.16291.07

Source: Dion Global

Laxmipati Engineering Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmipati Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Laxmipati Engineering Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTLaxmipati Engg.Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTLaxmipati Engg.Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTLaxmipati Engg.Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTLaxmipati Engg.Works - Clarification
Jul 01, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTLaxmipati Engg.Works - Clarification sought from Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd

Source: Dion Global

About Laxmipati Engineering Works

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111GJ2012PLC068922 and registration number is 068922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of commercial vessels: passenger vessels, ferry-boats, cargo ships, tankers, tugs, hovercraft (except recreation-type hovercraft) etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Govind Prasad Sarawagi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar G Sarawagi
    Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Govindprasad Sarawagi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Ashok Tayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Keshavdev Varshney
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Vijaykumarji Khemani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmipati Engineering Works Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmipati Engineering Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹451.25 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmipati Engineering Works?

The Laxmipati Engineering Works is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works?

The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹259.56 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmipati Engineering Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmipati Engineering Works are ₹455.00 and ₹451.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmipati Engineering Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmipati Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹585.00 and 52-week low of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹209.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Laxmipati Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmipati Engineering Works has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.5% for the past month, 47.95% over 3 months, 12.24% over 1 year, 118.6% across 3 years, and 66.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works are 9.60 and 7.29 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Laxmipati Engineering Works News

More Laxmipati Engineering Works News
Market Pulse