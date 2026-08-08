Here's the live share price of Laxmipati Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|-9.75
|-17.50
|47.95
|73.56
|12.24
|118.60
|66.99
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|4.95
|-0.93
|-6.88
|1.12
|-10.28
|40.30
|82.83
|Cochin Shipyard
|6.29
|4.47
|-16.65
|-0.77
|-10.65
|66.06
|52.10
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|8.54
|16.24
|43.34
|45.61
|619.75
|313.96
|293.24
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|1.93
|-7.04
|-2.69
|-1.39
|-8.97
|0.32
|-3.97
|VMS Industries
|-0.05
|-7.41
|-14.43
|-22.79
|-40.19
|3.22
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laxmipati Engineering Works has gained 12.24% compared to peers like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (-10.28%), Cochin Shipyard (-10.65%), Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (619.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmipati Engineering Works has underperformed peers relative to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (82.83%) and Cochin Shipyard (52.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|495.04
|480.78
|10
|514.21
|490.51
|20
|481.53
|469.05
|50
|359.71
|402.97
|100
|348.14
|355.67
|200
|282.16
|291.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laxmipati Engineering Works remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Laxmipati Engg.Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Laxmipati Engg.Works - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Laxmipati Engg.Works - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Laxmipati Engg.Works - Clarification
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Laxmipati Engg.Works - Clarification sought from Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd
Source: Dion Global
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111GJ2012PLC068922 and registration number is 068922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of commercial vessels: passenger vessels, ferry-boats, cargo ships, tankers, tugs, hovercraft (except recreation-type hovercraft) etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹451.25 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Laxmipati Engineering Works is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹259.56 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmipati Engineering Works are ₹455.00 and ₹451.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmipati Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹585.00 and 52-week low of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹209.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Laxmipati Engineering Works has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.5% for the past month, 47.95% over 3 months, 12.24% over 1 year, 118.6% across 3 years, and 66.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works are 9.60 and 7.29 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global