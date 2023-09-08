Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Others
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111GJ2012PLC068922 and registration number is 068922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of commercial vessels: passenger vessels, ferry-boats, cargo ships, tankers, tugs, hovercraft (except recreation-type hovercraft) etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹29.82 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is 22.97 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹51.84 as on Sep 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 08, 2023.