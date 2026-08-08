What is the share price of Laxmipati Engineering Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹451.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Laxmipati Engineering Works? The Laxmipati Engineering Works is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works? The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹259.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmipati Engineering Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmipati Engineering Works are ₹455.00 and ₹451.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmipati Engineering Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmipati Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹585.00 and 52-week low of Laxmipati Engineering Works is ₹209.00 as on .

How has the Laxmipati Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Laxmipati Engineering Works has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.5% for the past month, 47.95% over 3 months, 12.24% over 1 year, 118.6% across 3 years, and 66.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works are 9.60 and 7.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global