LAXMIPATI ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.

Sector : Ship - Docks/Breaking/Repairs | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.84 Closed
208.64
As on Sep 8, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.84₹51.84
₹51.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹43.20
₹51.84
Open Price
₹51.84
Prev. Close
₹43.20
Volume
3,000

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.84
  • R251.84
  • R351.84
  • Pivot
    51.84
  • S151.84
  • S251.84
  • S351.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.638.71
  • 1037.2137.72
  • 2035.8436.96
  • 5041.0639.98
  • 10049.1643.48
  • 20046.2743.17

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.0020.0020.0020.0020.00-15.02-1.26
17.0121.51119.49197.42410.731,177.111,177.11
33.3181.64122.01151.36205.03270.84185.35
8.5749.5677.82103.96155.55384.99742.15
5.7711.3320.8723.9258.2971.9429.09
2.0135.50148.98148.98148.98148.98148.98
-17.753.65-3.40-29.94-21.18-18.35-80.96
12.16-8.8733.1941.4331.52230.6829.39
38.6946.30111.77120.37109.69277.9780.42

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Others
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.

Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35111GJ2012PLC068922 and registration number is 068922. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of commercial vessels: passenger vessels, ferry-boats, cargo ships, tankers, tugs, hovercraft (except recreation-type hovercraft) etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjaykumar Govind Prasad Sarawagi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar G Sarawagi
    Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Govindprasad Sarawagi
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Ashok Tayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ruchita Amit Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Gulgulia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹29.82 Cr as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is 22.97 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹51.84 as on Sep 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹43.20 and 52-week low of Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹28.80 as on Sep 08, 2023.

