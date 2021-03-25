Stocks in focus: Laxmi Organic, Craftsman, Jubilant FoodWorks, Rail Vikas Nigam, Canara Bank, GAIL

Markets may witness volatility as March F&O contracts will expire on Thursday.

Headline indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a negative opening yet again on Thursday, after investors lost Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the previous session. On the back of rising coronavirus cases in the country, Sensex plunged 871.13 points, while NSE Nifty closed at 14,549. Markets may witness volatility as March F&O contracts will expire on Thursday. Besides, market participants will closely watch the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das address in the 7th edition of the India Economic Conclave late in the day.

Laxmi Organic, Craftsman: Laxmi Organic Industries and Craftsman Automation stocks will make their stock market debut on Thursday. Laxmi Organic IPO was subscribed 107 times and was sold in a price band of Rs 129-130 per share. While Craftsman issue was sold in the price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share between March 15-17, 2021. The IPO saw a 3.82 times subscription.

Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant Foodworks Limited announced that it has entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement with PLK APAC Pte. Ltd to develop, establish, own and operate hundreds of Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan in the coming years.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: RVNL has informed BSE about the exercise of oversubscription option to the extent of 1.10 crore equity shares (representing 0.53% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company) in addition to the base offer size. The OFS will open for retail investors on Thursday.

Canara Bank: Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is organising an auction of 2,000 borrower properties in its possession on Friday. The properties, which include residential flats, apartments, independent houses, industrial lands, commercial complexes, office spaces and vacant lands, will be sold through an e-auction under the provisions of the Sarfaesi Act, an official statement said.

GAIL India: GAIL India wants to buy out the entire 26 per cent stake of Greater Calcutta Gas Supply Corporation (GCGSCL) in its joint venture, Bengal Gas Company (BGCL), to make it its own 100% subsidiary. However, the West Bengal government-owned GCGSCL is unwilling to transfer any share.