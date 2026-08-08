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Laxmi Goldorna House Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAXMI GOLDORNA HOUSE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Laxmi Goldorna House along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹202.82 Closed
0.49₹ 0.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Laxmi Goldorna House Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹195.10₹204.48
₹202.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹195.10₹399.90
₹202.82
Open Price
₹195.10
Prev. Close
₹201.83
Volume
18,249

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Goldorna House Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmi Goldorna House		-1.24-8.16-21.98-31.93-32.85135.23102.63
DLF		-2.62-1.403.74-4.34-15.499.4913.41
Lodha Developers		-2.0310.5325.9811.77-0.3018.8123.21
Prestige Estates Projects		-1.94-5.296.83-0.28-2.7439.4635.08
Phoenix Mills		0.12-8.663.618.3030.1130.6534.29
Oberoi Realty		-2.88-6.895.9713.4710.2117.3120.47
Godrej Properties		-1.701.3210.1914.911.289.855.78
Anant Raj		-1.3814.4610.799.1412.6846.1655.82
Brigade Enterprises		0.3012.690.36-3.89-18.679.6117.92
Sobha		-2.42-7.92-7.72-13.56-14.1731.7017.92
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.212.58-11.23-11.95-27.5820.5011.84
Swan Corp		0.08-6.72-13.32-26.59-27.476.5718.68
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.1427.1426.2524.14-6.05-1.71-1.03
Embassy Developments		3.111.92-9.89-6.51-36.15-3.18-15.07
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-1.554.2212.032.6311.45-6.3610.99
Max Estates		0.99-10.43-5.20-2.23-11.6111.957.01
Ganesh Housing		2.72-9.998.974.27-13.6120.3945.62
Kalpataru		-3.61-3.56-22.94-14.16-21.27-12.80-7.89
Puravankara		0.75-3.32-4.26-13.52-21.9428.2815.18
Raymond Realty		7.292.698.6342.037.07-10.71-6.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laxmi Goldorna House has declined 32.85% compared to peers like DLF (-15.49%), Lodha Developers (-0.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Goldorna House has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.41%) and Lodha Developers (23.21%).

Laxmi Goldorna House Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Goldorna House Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5203.68202.66
10205.1204.12
20208.42207.71
50220.64218.81
100236.87234.2
200261.78249.3

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Goldorna House Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmi Goldorna House remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Laxmi Goldorna House Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Laxmi Goldorna House fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Laxmi Goldorna House

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2010PLC059127 and registration number is 059127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Chinubhai Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupalben Jayeshkumar Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Smit Rakeshbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Meet Paresh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Subhashbhai Jadiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Preet Devendrakumar Kuriya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Laxmi Goldorna House Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmi Goldorna House?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹202.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmi Goldorna House?

The Laxmi Goldorna House is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Goldorna House?

The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹1,015.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Goldorna House?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Goldorna House are ₹204.48 and ₹195.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Goldorna House?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Goldorna House stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹399.90 and 52-week low of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹195.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Laxmi Goldorna House performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmi Goldorna House has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -21.98% over 3 months, -32.85% over 1 year, 135.23% across 3 years, and 102.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House are 87.54 and 15.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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