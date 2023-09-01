Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jul, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2010PLC059127 and registration number is 059127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹103.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹49.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹47.25 and 52-week low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹21.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.