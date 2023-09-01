Follow Us

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAXMI GOLDORNA HOUSE LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹49.60 Closed
4.972.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.60₹49.60
₹49.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.60₹47.25
₹49.60
Open Price
₹49.60
Prev. Close
₹47.25
Volume
8,000

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.6
  • R249.6
  • R349.6
  • Pivot
    49.6
  • S149.6
  • S249.6
  • S349.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.5242.92
  • 1020.4638.93
  • 2018.2933.71
  • 5016.5926.34
  • 10012.550
  • 2006.280

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Share Holdings

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jul, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results

About Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2010PLC059127 and registration number is 059127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rupalben Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirav Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jugal Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.?

The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹103.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹49.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹47.25 and 52-week low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is ₹21.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

