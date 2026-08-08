Here's the live share price of Laxmi Goldorna House along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmi Goldorna House
|-1.24
|-8.16
|-21.98
|-31.93
|-32.85
|135.23
|102.63
|DLF
|-2.62
|-1.40
|3.74
|-4.34
|-15.49
|9.49
|13.41
|Lodha Developers
|-2.03
|10.53
|25.98
|11.77
|-0.30
|18.81
|23.21
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-1.94
|-5.29
|6.83
|-0.28
|-2.74
|39.46
|35.08
|Phoenix Mills
|0.12
|-8.66
|3.61
|8.30
|30.11
|30.65
|34.29
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.88
|-6.89
|5.97
|13.47
|10.21
|17.31
|20.47
|Godrej Properties
|-1.70
|1.32
|10.19
|14.91
|1.28
|9.85
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-1.38
|14.46
|10.79
|9.14
|12.68
|46.16
|55.82
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.30
|12.69
|0.36
|-3.89
|-18.67
|9.61
|17.92
|Sobha
|-2.42
|-7.92
|-7.72
|-13.56
|-14.17
|31.70
|17.92
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.21
|2.58
|-11.23
|-11.95
|-27.58
|20.50
|11.84
|Swan Corp
|0.08
|-6.72
|-13.32
|-26.59
|-27.47
|6.57
|18.68
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.14
|27.14
|26.25
|24.14
|-6.05
|-1.71
|-1.03
|Embassy Developments
|3.11
|1.92
|-9.89
|-6.51
|-36.15
|-3.18
|-15.07
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-1.55
|4.22
|12.03
|2.63
|11.45
|-6.36
|10.99
|Max Estates
|0.99
|-10.43
|-5.20
|-2.23
|-11.61
|11.95
|7.01
|Ganesh Housing
|2.72
|-9.99
|8.97
|4.27
|-13.61
|20.39
|45.62
|Kalpataru
|-3.61
|-3.56
|-22.94
|-14.16
|-21.27
|-12.80
|-7.89
|Puravankara
|0.75
|-3.32
|-4.26
|-13.52
|-21.94
|28.28
|15.18
|Raymond Realty
|7.29
|2.69
|8.63
|42.03
|7.07
|-10.71
|-6.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laxmi Goldorna House has declined 32.85% compared to peers like DLF (-15.49%), Lodha Developers (-0.30%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Goldorna House has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.41%) and Lodha Developers (23.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|203.68
|202.66
|10
|205.1
|204.12
|20
|208.42
|207.71
|50
|220.64
|218.81
|100
|236.87
|234.2
|200
|261.78
|249.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laxmi Goldorna House remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Laxmi Goldorna House fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36911GJ2010PLC059127 and registration number is 059127. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹202.82 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Goldorna House is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹1,015.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Goldorna House are ₹204.48 and ₹195.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Goldorna House stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹399.90 and 52-week low of Laxmi Goldorna House is ₹195.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Goldorna House has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -21.98% over 3 months, -32.85% over 1 year, 135.23% across 3 years, and 102.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House are 87.54 and 15.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global