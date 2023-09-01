Follow Us

LAXMI COTSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.15 Closed
3.070.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.65₹20.50
₹20.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹29.40
₹20.15
Open Price
₹19.65
Prev. Close
₹19.55
Volume
39,068

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.12
  • R220.23
  • R320.47
  • Pivot
    19.88
  • S119.77
  • S219.53
  • S319.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 523.8619.63
  • 1023.7719.7
  • 2023.9919.83
  • 5024.3220.09
  • 10023.620.38
  • 20024.3221

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.54-3.364.131.51-17.08103.5456.20
6.65-0.3333.6773.4624.84223.8810.63
-3.1614.4912.9321.2489.47689.24295.38
-0.13-1.074.118.47-7.3175.64142.53
-9.76-14.72-11.35-19.84-37.70-5.22-44.39
9.2520.1326.7718.76-23.04161.6417.30
0.444.3515.6415.6415.6415.6415.64
0.7410.81-7.17-46.41-84.311,02,441.6768,261.11
1.746.1918.7424.38-16.3267.01-28.49
5.904.111.53-14.15-30.583,032.731,130.71
5.841.5010.9014.41-3.82150.8422.93
-6.12-28.13-69.13-69.13-78.50228.57-89.80
-0.56-0.56-26.64-40.33-76.42-91.73-91.73
3.9812.0615.791.702.4592.63-26.54
00-31.03-61.54-71.83-52.38-99.04
2.90-2.35-6.96-10.39-34.58218.8225.93
-5.591.45-13.4311.6244.12135.5857.14
-2.22-4.35-10.24-21.67-59.5531.2744.77
1.405.093.587.84-43.2251.3153.72
011.118.70-27.54-25.3738.89-76.64

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC156866 and registration number is 156866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prafullata Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Piyush Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Mundada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash Biyani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹34.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is -3.81 and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

