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Laxmi Cotspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAXMI COTSPIN

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Laxmi Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.79 Closed
0.07₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Laxmi Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.39₹15.04
₹14.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.70₹26.98
₹14.79
Open Price
₹14.99
Prev. Close
₹14.78
Volume
12,119

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Cotspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmi Cotspin		2.07-1.204.824.38-41.66-9.94-12.60
Garware Technical Fibres		10.7711.9320.7314.81-5.958.022.86
Kusumgar		9.906.266.266.266.262.051.22
Sanathan Textiles		0.604.674.367.930.277.154.23
Jindal Worldwide		1.5431.8344.3534.898.96-16.7723.10
GHCL Textiles		7.019.8230.5645.6950.7316.7812.19
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		1.422.261.4523.132.01-6.17-10.64
Kesoram Industries		1.7620.5312.8443.31151.78-46.56-30.43
Shree Karni Fabcom		-5.54-7.14-14.14-14.68-28.0712.457.29
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.91-17.5835.7120.4420.446.393.79
Alpine Texworld		-13.51-36.57-36.57-36.57-36.57-14.08-8.70
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		0.633.924.483.68-5.22-15.54-14.41
RRIL		0.58-2.95-13.7813.6813.684.372.60
Premco Global		2.083.78-17.45-9.53-9.53-3.28-1.98
Ken Enterprises		2.8913.336.68-8.43-27.26-21.47-13.50
Digjam		-2.338.243.13-3.86-14.38-16.6622.62
SEL Manufacturing Company		-1.16-4.93-12.64-10.81-9.19-38.9240.79
Banaras Beads		-1.2412.140.09-9.491.429.558.26
Shiva Mills		7.332.814.5516.01-12.22-3.86-8.41
SVP Global Textiles		3.170.26-4.4115.3810.48-24.47-49.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Laxmi Cotspin has declined 41.66% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-5.95%), Kusumgar (6.26%), Sanathan Textiles (0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.86%) and Kusumgar (1.22%).

Laxmi Cotspin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Cotspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.1714.27
1014.3714.33
2014.6414.46
5014.614.58
10014.2915.03
20016.5116.89

Source: Dion Global

Laxmi Cotspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmi Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Laxmi Cotspin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Laxmi Cotspin fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Laxmi Cotspin

Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC156866 and registration number is 156866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kachrulal Rathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prafullata Sanjaykumar Rathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivratan Shrigopal Mundada
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Gopikishan Mundada
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Satyanarayana Mundada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Shrikisan Biyani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Ramnivas Karwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mohanlal Maniyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmi Cotspin Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmi Cotspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Cotspin is ₹14.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmi Cotspin?

The Laxmi Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Cotspin?

The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹25.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Cotspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Cotspin are ₹15.04 and ₹14.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Cotspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹26.98 and 52-week low of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹11.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Laxmi Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmi Cotspin has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -1.2% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -41.66% over 1 year, -9.94% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin are -21.10 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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