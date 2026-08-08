What is the share price of Laxmi Cotspin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Cotspin is ₹14.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Laxmi Cotspin? The Laxmi Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Cotspin? The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹25.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Cotspin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Cotspin are ₹15.04 and ₹14.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Cotspin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹26.98 and 52-week low of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹11.70 as on .

How has the Laxmi Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns? The Laxmi Cotspin has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -1.2% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -41.66% over 1 year, -9.94% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin are -21.10 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global