Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.54
|-3.36
|4.13
|1.51
|-17.08
|103.54
|56.20
|6.65
|-0.33
|33.67
|73.46
|24.84
|223.88
|10.63
|-3.16
|14.49
|12.93
|21.24
|89.47
|689.24
|295.38
|-0.13
|-1.07
|4.11
|8.47
|-7.31
|75.64
|142.53
|-9.76
|-14.72
|-11.35
|-19.84
|-37.70
|-5.22
|-44.39
|9.25
|20.13
|26.77
|18.76
|-23.04
|161.64
|17.30
|0.44
|4.35
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|0.74
|10.81
|-7.17
|-46.41
|-84.31
|1,02,441.67
|68,261.11
|1.74
|6.19
|18.74
|24.38
|-16.32
|67.01
|-28.49
|5.90
|4.11
|1.53
|-14.15
|-30.58
|3,032.73
|1,130.71
|5.84
|1.50
|10.90
|14.41
|-3.82
|150.84
|22.93
|-6.12
|-28.13
|-69.13
|-69.13
|-78.50
|228.57
|-89.80
|-0.56
|-0.56
|-26.64
|-40.33
|-76.42
|-91.73
|-91.73
|3.98
|12.06
|15.79
|1.70
|2.45
|92.63
|-26.54
|0
|0
|-31.03
|-61.54
|-71.83
|-52.38
|-99.04
|2.90
|-2.35
|-6.96
|-10.39
|-34.58
|218.82
|25.93
|-5.59
|1.45
|-13.43
|11.62
|44.12
|135.58
|57.14
|-2.22
|-4.35
|-10.24
|-21.67
|-59.55
|31.27
|44.77
|1.40
|5.09
|3.58
|7.84
|-43.22
|51.31
|53.72
|0
|11.11
|8.70
|-27.54
|-25.37
|38.89
|-76.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC156866 and registration number is 156866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹34.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is -3.81 and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is 0.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹20.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹29.40 and 52-week low of Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.