Here's the live share price of Laxmi Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmi Cotspin
|2.07
|-1.20
|4.82
|4.38
|-41.66
|-9.94
|-12.60
|Garware Technical Fibres
|10.77
|11.93
|20.73
|14.81
|-5.95
|8.02
|2.86
|Kusumgar
|9.90
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|6.26
|2.05
|1.22
|Sanathan Textiles
|0.60
|4.67
|4.36
|7.93
|0.27
|7.15
|4.23
|Jindal Worldwide
|1.54
|31.83
|44.35
|34.89
|8.96
|-16.77
|23.10
|GHCL Textiles
|7.01
|9.82
|30.56
|45.69
|50.73
|16.78
|12.19
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|1.42
|2.26
|1.45
|23.13
|2.01
|-6.17
|-10.64
|Kesoram Industries
|1.76
|20.53
|12.84
|43.31
|151.78
|-46.56
|-30.43
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-5.54
|-7.14
|-14.14
|-14.68
|-28.07
|12.45
|7.29
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.91
|-17.58
|35.71
|20.44
|20.44
|6.39
|3.79
|Alpine Texworld
|-13.51
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-14.08
|-8.70
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|0.63
|3.92
|4.48
|3.68
|-5.22
|-15.54
|-14.41
|RRIL
|0.58
|-2.95
|-13.78
|13.68
|13.68
|4.37
|2.60
|Premco Global
|2.08
|3.78
|-17.45
|-9.53
|-9.53
|-3.28
|-1.98
|Ken Enterprises
|2.89
|13.33
|6.68
|-8.43
|-27.26
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Digjam
|-2.33
|8.24
|3.13
|-3.86
|-14.38
|-16.66
|22.62
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-1.16
|-4.93
|-12.64
|-10.81
|-9.19
|-38.92
|40.79
|Banaras Beads
|-1.24
|12.14
|0.09
|-9.49
|1.42
|9.55
|8.26
|Shiva Mills
|7.33
|2.81
|4.55
|16.01
|-12.22
|-3.86
|-8.41
|SVP Global Textiles
|3.17
|0.26
|-4.41
|15.38
|10.48
|-24.47
|-49.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Laxmi Cotspin has declined 41.66% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-5.95%), Kusumgar (6.26%), Sanathan Textiles (0.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.86%) and Kusumgar (1.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.17
|14.27
|10
|14.37
|14.33
|20
|14.64
|14.46
|50
|14.6
|14.58
|100
|14.29
|15.03
|200
|16.51
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Laxmi Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Laxmi Cotspin fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH2005PLC156866 and registration number is 156866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Cotspin is ₹14.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹25.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Cotspin are ₹15.04 and ₹14.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹26.98 and 52-week low of Laxmi Cotspin is ₹11.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Laxmi Cotspin has shown returns of 0.07% over the past day, -1.2% for the past month, 4.82% over 3 months, -41.66% over 1 year, -9.94% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Cotspin are -21.10 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global