Laurus Labs, Nykaa, Mphasis among 37 BSE stocks to fall to 52-week lows, 121 stocks hit 52-week highs

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade in the green after starting the session flat amid mixed global cues. Nifty gains 0.62%, reclaiming the 18,350 level to trade at 18,381 while Sensex is at 61,628, adding 0.47% as bulls attempt to stage a recovery. Sugar stocks are surging in trade as reports suggest the government may increase the export quota for sugar in January. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s and Bharti Airtel are among the top gainers, with Eicher Motors up 2.93%. The biggest laggards are Tata Motors, Infosys, BPCL, TCS and Wipro, with Tata Motors down 1.1%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 121 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. West Leisure Resorts, TVS Shrichakra, V-Guard Industries, Transpact Enterprises, Suzlon Energy, RTS Power Corporation, Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, Rhetan TMT, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, G M Polyplast, Mahindra CIE Automotive, DFM Foods, Britannia Industries, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Bharat Bijlee and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 37 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Inox Green Energy Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Metropolis, C.E. Info Systems, Mphasis, Indigo Paints, Polyplex Corporation were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 50 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Britannia Industries, Bharat Bijlee, General Insurance Corporation, Kalyan Jewellers India, Madras Fertilizers, National Fertilizers, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, The Ugar Sugar Works, Zim Laboratories, Mahalaxmi Rubtech are among others.

Alternatively, 29 stocks including Aarti Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, MphasiS, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Wanbury, Indigo Paints were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

W S Industries (I), UTI Asset Management Company, Speciality Restaurants, Simbhaoli Sugars, Palred Technologies and Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, ICICI Bank, ITC, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.