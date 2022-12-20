Laurus Labs, Nykaa among 25 BSE stocks to fall to 52-week lows, 124 stocks hit 52-week highs

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex continue their downward trend, losing over 1% intraday. Nifty sheds almost 200 points to trade at 18,225, while Sensex loses 629 points, at 61,176 as bears take over Dalal Street. Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the sole gainer of the day is Adani Enterprises, which is up by 0.3% as the markets trade deep in the red. The biggest laggards of the day are Hindalco, UPL, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors and Adani Ports, with Hindalco down 2.9%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 124 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Yarn Syndicate, Wires & Fabriks, Uniparts India, Veritas (India), Suzlon Energy, Sunrise Efficient Marketing, SG Finserve, Rhetan TMT, PSP Projects, Munoth Financial Services, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), Jindal Worldwide, Lloyds Metal and Energy, G M Polyplast, Ganesha Ecosphere, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Adani Enterprises, Apar Industries, Captain Pipes and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 25 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Greenply Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Metropolis, Somany Ceramics, Sunteck Realty, Clarient Chemicals and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 39 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Adani Enterprises, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Arvee Laboratories (India), Axis Bank, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Kalyan Jewellers India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shipping Corporation Of India, United Polyfab Gujarat are among others.

Alternatively, 28 stocks including Aarti Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Clariant Chemicals (India), Gland Pharma, Laurus Labs, Greenply Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, Synergy Green Industries, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Wanbury, Sunteck Realty are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Patel Integrated Logistics, Aarvee Denims & Exports, Shipping Corporation Of India, Sical Logistics, Tera Software are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and SBI are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.