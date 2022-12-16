Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare among 27 BSE stocks to fall to 52-week lows, 92 stocks hit 52-week highs

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade in the red amid negative global cues and volatility. The NSE Nifty is down at 18,361, giving up the 18,400 level while Sensex is at 61,669, down by 120 points as bulls-bears tussle for dominance. Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, HDFC and L&T are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, ONGC, Reliance Industries, TechM, HDFC Life and Eicher Motors are among the top gainers, with ONGC up 1%. The biggest laggards are ITC, M&M, Dr Reddy, Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports, with ITC down 2.04%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 92 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. West Leisure Resorts, UCO Bank, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Rhetan TMT, Shilchar Technologies, RTS Power Corporation, Ponni Sugars, Max India, L&T, Munoth Financial Services, Modern Diaries, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works, DFM Foods, Decillion Finance, Karnavati Finance and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 27 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Laurus Labs, Metropolis Healthcare, Inox Green Energy Services, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, AAA Technologies, SIS, Rossari Biotech, Keystone Realtors were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 32 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Apollo Tyres, Aegis Logistics, Aries Agro, DFM Foods, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Equitas Holdings, Kalyan Jewellers, National Fertilizers, Salasar Techno Engineering, UCO Bank, United Polyfab Gujarat, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Ponni Sugars (Erode) are among others.

Alternatively, 25 stocks including AAA Technologies, Aarti Industries, Dharmaj Crop Guard, Greenply Industries, Inox Green Energy Services, Laurus Labs, LTIMindtree, Metropolis Healthcare, SIS were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

GMM Pfaudler, Global Vectra Helicorp, Kothari Sugars And Chemicals, Mawana Sugars are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Infosys, SBI, Wipro, and TCS were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.