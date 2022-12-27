Laurus Labs, Matrimony.com among 27 BSE stocks to hit 52-week lows, 62 BSE stocks hit 52-week highs

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex trade in the green amid volatility after opening in the positive territory. Nifty adds 0.75% to trade at 18,045 while Sensex gains 77 points to trade at 60,644. The broader indices are in the positive territory while the sectoral indices shift between gains and losses, with Nifty Metal rising 2.73% intraday. Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top gainers are Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and ONGC, with Sun Pharma up 3.24%. The biggest laggards are M&M, Dr Reddy, HDFC Bank, Tata Consumer and HDFC, with M&M down 0.94%

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 62 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Bengal & Assam Company, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations, Max Heights Infrastructure, Sandesh, Rhetan TMT, ICRA, SG Finserve, Usha Martin, Vinny Overseas, Indian Link Chain Manufacturers, Decillion Finance, Gujarat Toolroom, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Som Datt Finance Corporation, Shilchar Technologies and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 27 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Quint Digital Media, Systematix Corporate Services, Dreamfolks Services, Everest Organics, HCP Plastene Bulkpack, Laurus Labs, Matrimony.com, Danube Industries and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 7 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Madhya Bharat Agro Products, The Sandesh, Usha Martin and Vinny Overseas are among others. Alternatively, 13 stocks including Asahi Songwon Colors, Dreamfolks Services, Laurus Labs and Matrimony.Com are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

The Sandesh, Greenlam Industries, TTK Prestige, Raj Television Network, Hexa Tradex, Sanginita Chemicals are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, SBI, Wipro are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.