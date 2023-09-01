Follow Us

LATTEYS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Pumps | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Latteys Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.25₹42.00
₹41.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.64₹51.90
₹41.80
Open Price
₹41.45
Prev. Close
₹41.80
Volume
1,93,051

Latteys Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.12
  • R242.43
  • R342.87
  • Pivot
    41.68
  • S141.37
  • S240.93
  • S340.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.0541.21
  • 1031.740.17
  • 2031.7938.54
  • 5031.6136.88
  • 10027.8134.37
  • 20024.5428.27

Latteys Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9518.08-8.2318.92587.501,035.87808.70
2.4317.6130.9043.0543.15426.88254.44
-3.41-0.4039.21125.29148.92553.06197.99
19.8419.1456.86103.7966.65375.53100.02
-2.283.160.5924.1658.5555.7655.76

Latteys Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Latteys Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares
22 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Latteys Industries Ltd.

Latteys Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ2013PLC074281 and registration number is 074281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saroj Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Latteys Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Latteys Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Latteys Industries Ltd. is ₹240.33 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Latteys Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Latteys Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Latteys Industries Ltd. is 15.47 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Latteys Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latteys Industries Ltd. is ₹41.80 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Latteys Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latteys Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latteys Industries Ltd. is ₹51.90 and 52-week low of Latteys Industries Ltd. is ₹5.64 as on Aug 31, 2023.

