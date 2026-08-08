Here's the live share price of Latteys Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Latteys Industries
|2.30
|-0.68
|-6.20
|-7.18
|-4.04
|-15.73
|34.80
|Kirloskar Brothers
|1.69
|2.45
|7.92
|17.54
|-3.24
|29.70
|36.24
|KSB
|-8.37
|-15.35
|-12.40
|7.40
|-5.64
|14.87
|26.29
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|-0.79
|-13.37
|-13.29
|-20.73
|-40.76
|63.07
|33.68
|WPIL
|-6.01
|-8.57
|-0.68
|1.87
|1.87
|0.62
|0.37
|Oswal Pumps
|-0.93
|-23.14
|-24.51
|-13.96
|-57.99
|-19.51
|-12.21
|Roto Pumps
|0
|-6.77
|11.03
|9.42
|-19.07
|5.84
|12.43
|Bright Solar
|0
|-17.65
|-34.12
|-65.00
|-74.07
|-23.65
|-27.52
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Latteys Industries has declined 4.04% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-3.24%), KSB (-5.64%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Latteys Industries has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.24%) and KSB (26.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.94
|19.86
|10
|20.06
|19.96
|20
|20.21
|20.22
|50
|21.45
|20.92
|100
|21.32
|21.38
|200
|22.5
|21.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Latteys Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Latteys Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Latteys Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ2013PLC074281 and registration number is 074281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latteys Industries is ₹20.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Latteys Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Latteys Industries is ₹117.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Latteys Industries are ₹20.80 and ₹20.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latteys Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latteys Industries is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Latteys Industries is ₹15.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Latteys Industries has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -4.04% over 1 year, -15.73% across 3 years, and 34.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Latteys Industries are 33.02 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global