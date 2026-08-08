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Latteys Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

LATTEYS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Latteys Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹20.44 Closed
0.15₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Latteys Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.15₹20.80
₹20.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.79₹37.00
₹20.44
Open Price
₹20.80
Prev. Close
₹20.41
Volume
10,871

Source: Dion Global

Latteys Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Latteys Industries		2.30-0.68-6.20-7.18-4.04-15.7334.80
Kirloskar Brothers		1.692.457.9217.54-3.2429.7036.24
KSB		-8.37-15.35-12.407.40-5.6414.8726.29
Shakti Pumps (India)		-0.79-13.37-13.29-20.73-40.7663.0733.68
WPIL		-6.01-8.57-0.681.871.870.620.37
Oswal Pumps		-0.93-23.14-24.51-13.96-57.99-19.51-12.21
Roto Pumps		0-6.7711.039.42-19.075.8412.43
Bright Solar		0-17.65-34.12-65.00-74.07-23.65-27.52

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Latteys Industries has declined 4.04% compared to peers like Kirloskar Brothers (-3.24%), KSB (-5.64%), Shakti Pumps (India) (-40.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Latteys Industries has outperformed peers relative to Kirloskar Brothers (36.24%) and KSB (26.29%).

Latteys Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Latteys Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.9419.86
1020.0619.96
2020.2120.22
5021.4520.92
10021.3221.38
20022.521.89

Source: Dion Global

Latteys Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Latteys Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.39%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Latteys Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Latteys Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Latteys Industries

Latteys Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/04/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29120GJ2013PLC074281 and registration number is 074281. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kapoor Chand Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saroj Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Poddar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Latteys Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Latteys Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latteys Industries is ₹20.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Latteys Industries?

The Latteys Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Latteys Industries?

The market cap of Latteys Industries is ₹117.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Latteys Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Latteys Industries are ₹20.80 and ₹20.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Latteys Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latteys Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latteys Industries is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Latteys Industries is ₹15.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Latteys Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Latteys Industries has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -4.04% over 1 year, -15.73% across 3 years, and 34.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Latteys Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Latteys Industries are 33.02 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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