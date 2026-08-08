What is the share price of Latteys Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Latteys Industries is ₹20.44 as on .

What kind of stock is Latteys Industries? The Latteys Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Latteys Industries? The market cap of Latteys Industries is ₹117.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Latteys Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Latteys Industries are ₹20.80 and ₹20.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Latteys Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Latteys Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Latteys Industries is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Latteys Industries is ₹15.79 as on .

How has the Latteys Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Latteys Industries has shown returns of 0.15% over the past day, -0.68% for the past month, -6.2% over 3 months, -4.04% over 1 year, -15.73% across 3 years, and 34.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Latteys Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Latteys Industries are 33.02 and 4.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global