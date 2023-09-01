Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.04
|20.50
|103.96
|114.99
|163.53
|879.67
|1,047.62
|2.34
|1.32
|22.28
|27.72
|41.31
|182.77
|98.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC022954 and registration number is 022954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹317.42 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is -77.52 and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is 45.39 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹241.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹248.85 and 52-week low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹78.85 as on Aug 25, 2023.