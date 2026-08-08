What is the share price of Last Mile Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Last Mile Enterprises is ₹6.09 as on .

What kind of stock is Last Mile Enterprises? The Last Mile Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Last Mile Enterprises? The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹214.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Last Mile Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Last Mile Enterprises are ₹6.09 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Last Mile Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Last Mile Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹2.76 as on .

How has the Last Mile Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Last Mile Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -22.52% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -59.29% over 1 year, -36.49% across 3 years, and 24.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises are 17.93 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global