Here's the live share price of Last Mile Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Last Mile Enterprises
|6.84
|-22.52
|-30.00
|-2.40
|-59.29
|-36.49
|24.94
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Last Mile Enterprises has declined 59.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Last Mile Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.89
|5.73
|10
|6.21
|5.99
|20
|6.81
|6.49
|50
|8.06
|7.2
|100
|6.87
|7.55
|200
|8.35
|9.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Last Mile Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Last Mile Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Last Mile Enterprise - Clarification And Explanation Regarding Non-Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended
|Jun 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Last Mile Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Last Mile Enterprise - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|Jun 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Last Mile Enterprise - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC022954 and registration number is 022954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Last Mile Enterprises is ₹6.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Last Mile Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹214.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Last Mile Enterprises are ₹6.09 and ₹5.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Last Mile Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Last Mile Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -22.52% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -59.29% over 1 year, -36.49% across 3 years, and 24.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises are 17.93 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global