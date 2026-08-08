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Last Mile Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAST MILE ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Last Mile Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.09 Closed
5.00₹ 0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Last Mile Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.90₹6.09
₹6.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.76₹17.25
₹6.09
Open Price
₹6.07
Prev. Close
₹5.80
Volume
1,12,895

Source: Dion Global

Last Mile Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Last Mile Enterprises		6.84-22.52-30.00-2.40-59.29-36.4924.94
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Last Mile Enterprises has declined 59.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Last Mile Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Last Mile Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Last Mile Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.895.73
106.215.99
206.816.49
508.067.2
1006.877.55
2008.359.79

Source: Dion Global

Last Mile Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Last Mile Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 60.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Last Mile Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 11, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTLast Mile Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTLast Mile Enterprise - Clarification And Explanation Regarding Non-Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended
Jun 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTLast Mile Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 07, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTLast Mile Enterprise - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Jun 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTLast Mile Enterprise - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Last Mile Enterprises

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC022954 and registration number is 022954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harishkumar Rajput
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hemrajsinh Vaghela
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmendranaranbhai Gohil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijendra Markandey Pandey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendrasinh Jhala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Last Mile Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Last Mile Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Last Mile Enterprises is ₹6.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Last Mile Enterprises?

The Last Mile Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Last Mile Enterprises?

The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹214.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Last Mile Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Last Mile Enterprises are ₹6.09 and ₹5.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Last Mile Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Last Mile Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Last Mile Enterprises is ₹2.76 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Last Mile Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Last Mile Enterprises has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, -22.52% for the past month, -30.0% over 3 months, -59.29% over 1 year, -36.49% across 3 years, and 24.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises are 17.93 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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