Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LAST MILE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Engineering | Smallcap | BSE
₹241.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.60₹241.00
₹241.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.85₹248.85
₹241.00
Open Price
₹231.60
Prev. Close
₹241.00
Volume
0

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1244.13
  • R2247.27
  • R3253.53
  • Pivot
    237.87
  • S1234.73
  • S2228.47
  • S3225.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.12240.57
  • 10100.71238.55
  • 20101.63232.35
  • 5099.35211.65
  • 10077.46182.15
  • 20047.52147.01

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.0420.50103.96114.99163.53879.671,047.62
2.341.3222.2827.7241.31182.7798.00

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.

Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100GJ1994PLC022954 and registration number is 022954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harishkumar Rajput
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhrumansinh Raj
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemrajsinh Vaghela
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaiminkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Gulati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹317.42 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is -77.52 and PB ratio of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is 45.39 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹241.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹248.85 and 52-week low of Last Mile Enterprises Ltd. is ₹78.85 as on Aug 25, 2023.

