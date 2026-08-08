What is the share price of Lasa Supergenerics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics is ₹7.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Lasa Supergenerics? The Lasa Supergenerics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lasa Supergenerics? The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹39.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lasa Supergenerics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lasa Supergenerics are ₹8.29 and ₹7.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lasa Supergenerics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lasa Supergenerics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹14.14 and 52-week low of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹5.65 as on .

How has the Lasa Supergenerics performed historically in terms of returns? The Lasa Supergenerics has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, -3.68% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -32.09% across 3 years, and -35.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics are -1.15 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global