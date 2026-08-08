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Lasa Supergenerics Share Price

NSE
BSE

LASA SUPERGENERICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Lasa Supergenerics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.85 Closed
1.95₹ 0.15
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lasa Supergenerics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.47₹8.29
₹7.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.65₹14.14
₹7.85
Open Price
₹7.47
Prev. Close
₹7.70
Volume
16,223

Source: Dion Global

Lasa Supergenerics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lasa Supergenerics		12.956.80-3.68-11.60-23.79-32.09-35.92
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lasa Supergenerics has declined 23.79% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Lasa Supergenerics has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Lasa Supergenerics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lasa Supergenerics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.947.23
107.027.15
207.177.18
507.467.39
1007.557.77
2008.679.08

Source: Dion Global

Lasa Supergenerics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lasa Supergenerics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Lasa Supergenerics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTLasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST ISTLasa Supergenerics - Integrated Filing As On March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTLasa Supergenerics - Related Party Transaction As On 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTLasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended 31 March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTLasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended March 31 St 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Lasa Supergenerics

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MH2016PLC274202 and registration number is 274202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Omkar Pravin Herlekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prathamesh Chalke
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ketan Bhau Songal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Gadalya Lachake
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Hari Ughada
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Hemant Wakh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lasa Supergenerics Share Price

What is the share price of Lasa Supergenerics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics is ₹7.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lasa Supergenerics?

The Lasa Supergenerics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lasa Supergenerics?

The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹39.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lasa Supergenerics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lasa Supergenerics are ₹8.29 and ₹7.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lasa Supergenerics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lasa Supergenerics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹14.14 and 52-week low of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹5.65 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Lasa Supergenerics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lasa Supergenerics has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, -3.68% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -32.09% across 3 years, and -35.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics are -1.15 and 0.79 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Lasa Supergenerics News

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