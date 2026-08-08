Here's the live share price of Lasa Supergenerics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lasa Supergenerics
|12.95
|6.80
|-3.68
|-11.60
|-23.79
|-32.09
|-35.92
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lasa Supergenerics has declined 23.79% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Lasa Supergenerics has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.94
|7.23
|10
|7.02
|7.15
|20
|7.17
|7.18
|50
|7.46
|7.39
|100
|7.55
|7.77
|200
|8.67
|9.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lasa Supergenerics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Lasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:47 AM IST IST
|Lasa Supergenerics - Integrated Filing As On March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|Lasa Supergenerics - Related Party Transaction As On 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Lasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended 31 March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Lasa Supergenerics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Quarter Ended March 31 St 2026
Source: Dion Global
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MH2016PLC274202 and registration number is 274202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics is ₹7.85 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lasa Supergenerics is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹39.33 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lasa Supergenerics are ₹8.29 and ₹7.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lasa Supergenerics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹14.14 and 52-week low of Lasa Supergenerics is ₹5.65 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Lasa Supergenerics has shown returns of 1.95% over the past day, 6.8% for the past month, -3.68% over 3 months, -23.79% over 1 year, -32.09% across 3 years, and -35.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics are -1.15 and 0.79 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global