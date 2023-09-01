Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MH2016PLC274202 and registration number is 274202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹156.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is -4.97 and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.