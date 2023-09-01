Follow Us

LASA SUPERGENERICS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹31.20 Closed
-2.65-0.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.80₹33.10
₹31.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.10₹43.00
₹31.20
Open Price
₹32.10
Prev. Close
₹32.05
Volume
2,45,702

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.6
  • R234
  • R334.9
  • Pivot
    31.7
  • S130.3
  • S229.4
  • S328

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.2330
  • 1035.3328.35
  • 2036.4526.67
  • 5036.4424.87
  • 10036.0424.65
  • 20045.0927.27

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.8533.7630.6727.20-10.37-50.91-2.20
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Share Holdings

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233MH2016PLC274202 and registration number is 274202. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veterinary preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Omkar Pravin Herlekar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shivanand G Hegde
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hardesh Raja Tolani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ekta Avtar Gurnasinghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Hareshlal Sukhwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manali Roop Bhagtani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.?

The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹156.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is -4.97 and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is 1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹43.00 and 52-week low of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹17.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

