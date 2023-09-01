What is the Market Cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.? The market cap of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹156.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is -4.97 and PB ratio of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is 1.32 as on .

What is the share price of Lasa Supergenerics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lasa Supergenerics Ltd. is ₹31.20 as on .