Larsen & Toubro: Maintain ‘buy’ with a TP of Rs 1,432

By Nomura AEJ

Core valuations lowest in a decade while macro situation is not as dire as FY11-13; Middle East concerns overdone and commodity price benefits not factored into street estimates, in our view; maintain ‘buy’ with TP cut 18% to Rs 1,432. L&T has declined ~26% in 6 months (vs the NIFTY’s 14% fall) on investors’ concerns regarding order inflows and rising working capital levels as public tendering has started to slow down. The risk perception has increased further over the past week, following the sharp drop in crude oil prices, as the Middle East accounts for a substantial proportion of L&T’s order inflows. While near-term concerns appear valid, the current share price builds in a far graver outlook, in our view.

Concern on ordering slowdown exaggerated; L&T has done better than Street estimates till M9FY20. L&T exceeded street estimates on order inflows in H2FY19 and again in M9FY20. We are factoring in Rs 1.48 tn of infra order inflows over FY21+FY22F which we believe is conservative, considering identifiable and well-funded prospect pipeline of Rs 11 tn over the two years. We also estimate that overseas infra spend will decline by ~25% y-o-y in FY21F.

Concerns that oil price drop will lead to decline in the Middle East order inflows are overdone. The recent fall in oil prices has led to an overall decline in planned capex in the Middle East, but L&T has grown and gained market share in the region, especially hydrocarbons. This has been aided by a long-term agreement (LTA) with Saudi Aramco as a preferred supplier and exit of Korean players. We expect steady order inflows in hydrocarbons. Core valuations are at decadal lows (at FY12 levels).

Core valuations (ex-services) are at a decadal lows. We note the current situation (relatively asset-light, lower credit risk) is better than the one in FY12, when L&T faced a weak economic outlook coupled with slow-moving private orders. Trading at 10.3x FY22F EPS of `94.4; maintain ‘buy’ with TP of Rs 1,432. We cut our FY21F/22F EPS estimates by 3%/10% to account for weaker ordering outlook in FY21F. We value L&T on an SOTP basis to arrive at our new TP of Rs 1,432, implying ~48% upside and reiterate our Buy rating. Key risks include slowdown in infra ordering and delays in economic recovery.