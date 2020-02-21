Larsen & Toubro Infotech enters the Nifty Next 50 Index

By: |
Published: February 21, 2020 1:14:55 PM

LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last the four years, leading to this significant milestone in its growth journey, it said in a release.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Nifty Next 50 Index, NSE, Larsen & Toubro Infotech equity price“It is a significant recognition as it represents top 50 companies that are considered most lucrative for investors”, LTI said.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) has included technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) in its Nifty Next 50 Index. LTI got listed in July 2016, and the company has grown rapidly during last the four years, leading to this significant milestone in its growth journey, it said in a release. The NIFTY Next 50 Index is computed basis free float methodology i.e taking the firm’s equity price and multiplying it by the number of shares readily available in the market, it was noted.

“It is a significant recognition as it represents top 50 companies that are considered most lucrative for investors”, LTI said. Roughly over ten per cent of the stocks traded on NSE constitute from NIFTY Next 50 Index and this is increasing year-on-year, the release added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Larsen & Toubro Infotech enters the Nifty Next 50 Index
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Analyst corner | ‘Add’ on Aurobindo Pharma; revised fair value at Rs 620
2Maintain ‘buy’ on Hero with target price of Rs 2,879
3Deferred payments: DHFL logs Rs 934-crore profit in Q3